If you are looking for something different to entertain children this weekend then CastleCourt Shopping Centre is the place to be, because this Saturday (April 15), Northern Ireland's only aquarium, Exploris NI, will bring the magic of its Portaferry sanctuary to the heart of the city for a special free event.

Located on the ground floor of the Royal Avenue shopping centre, children will be able to explore the pop-up aquarium.

Everyone's favourite Disney water princesses Ariel and Moana will be on site to meet and great all visitors and pose for photos with their biggest fans.

Children will have the opportunity to learn about marine life at the pop-up aquarium from Exploris NI

Children and accompanying parents or guardians will be able to explore and learn about marine life at the Exploris NI touch tank from 11am – 3pm, with Moana and Ariel joining the event at 12pm.

No booking is required and all activities will be operated on a first come first served basis.

