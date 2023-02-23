The Causeway Coast ad Glens Walking Festival is inviting everyone to join them through forest, mountain and coastal paths to learn more about the stunning surroundings which make the area so unique and appreciate the beauty of the destination.

Explaining more, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking festival is a great opportunity for our residents and visitors to get out and get active while exploring the beauty of our trails and paths.

“This year’s programme includes popular walking routes along with some lesser-known paths, which makes it a great showcase of the very special sites which are to be found here.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, launches the Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival along with Lorcan McBride from local activity provider Far and Wild, Coast and Countryside Officer Mark Strong and Trade Engagement Officer Siobhan McKenna. The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival takes place from March 31st to April 2nd with a range of inspiring guided walks through the area’s dramatic landscapes. Go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on to find out more.

Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle added: “The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival is growing in popularity, and it is establishing itself within the walks calendar as a ‘must do’.

“We know that walking routes attract people to visit and offering an event like this enables us to highlight the range of spectacular walks within Causeway Coast and Glens. This motivates people to come here, and in turn has a positive knock-on effect for the area.

“We’re very pleased to be working with local activity provider, Far and Wild, who will lead each of the walks, and ensure that all participants enjoy this fantastic opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of the destination.”

The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival will begin on March 31 with a moderate walk starting in Glenariff Forest Park. It will take in a section of the Dungonnell Way following forest trails and surveying breath-taking landscape. Dramatic waterfalls along the 15k route will fascinate the walker as they learn about the geomorphology and natural history of the Glens and the post-industrial legacy of mid-19th century iron ore mining.

Day two (April 1st) will take you on a 16km hike on the Causeway Coast Way from Portballintrae to Ballintoy, part of the International Appalachian Trail. The coastal cliff path from Portballintrae to Ballintoy is a well-known iconic and dramatic cliff and beach walk, with several notable stopping places along the coastline. Encompassing themes of mythology, world-class geology, marine biology, Mesolithic civilisation and European history (Spanish Armada), it promises to be an engaging and varied walk.

The final walk is a 9km hike at Mullaghaneaney taking place on April 2nd. It follows a circular route from the valley to the summit and back in the central Sperrins region, with walkers enjoying views to Banagher Glen and the Glenelly Valley. The human settlement story, from neolithic settlement to the early Christian ecclesiastical presence and the impact of the Plantation on subsistence farming, are all themes explored on this walk.

All walks are suitable for everyone with a good general fitness. Children over 12 years are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult. Distances and the nature of the terrain should be noted by parents.

Transport via minibus will be provided from the end of each walk back to the registration point.

Waterproofs are required and hiking boots or sturdy footwear.