Explore the Enchanted Winter Garden

This year’s event will run for from Saturday November 26 until Tuesday December 20 from 4.30pm – 9.30pm.

Once again as the winter sun sets over Lough Neagh, Antrim Castle Gardens will come to life with a magical Christmas experience for all the family. Dazzling illuminations, artisan food stalls, walkabout characters and star attractions, including the Big Wheel, Helter Skelter and The Wonderland Wood, are all making a welcome return.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy some new attractions at this year’s event including a new and improved Santa’s Grotto, Pixie Path and Whoville Village, which will include the return of fan favourite the Grinch.

Winter Wonderland returns to Antrim Castle Gardens

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Evening of Inclusive Enchantment will run on both Wednesday December 7 and 14 with reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels, sensory and quiet room, ideal for children and adults with additional needs.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross commented: “I am delighted that Enchanted Winter Garden is returning to Antrim Castle Gardens. In 2021 it attracted an incredible 119K visitors to our Borough and I hope this year we can encourage these visitors and more to return.

“The event has something for everyone. It is a great way to not only see what Antrim has to offer, but also spend quality time with family and friends over the festive period.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale with tickets priced at £7.50 adult, £5 child, £22 family ticket (two adults and two children) and under two’s are free.

This year, to offer a little extra help for families over the festive period, residents from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be able to enjoy the event at a reduced price (£6 adult, £4 child, £18 family ticket), which can be claimed at point of sale using your home postcode.

To book tickets for the festive event, visit enchantedwintergarden.com.