Family fun for all as Belfast Zoo organises events over Easter to celebrate 90 years since opening back in 1934
The zoo originally opened on March 28, 1934 and was home to tigers, polar bears, baboons, kangaroos, camels, brown bears, and leopards among other species.
To celebrate this big milestone, the zoo - which has over 110 species of animals at the site today including elephants, lions and giraffes - will be hosting events to cater for family members of all ages from Easter Sunday to Tuesday, April 2.
There is also the chance to win some fantastic prizes like zoo memberships, animal adoptions, family passes and souvenirs.
Julie Bryans, Commercial Support Officer at Belfast Zoo, said staff will share "interesting facts about the zoo" and that this Sunday (March 31) is the start of summer opening hours which are from 10am to 6pm.
“At 90 years old, we’re one of Northern Ireland’s oldest visitor attractions, and we’re delighted to be hosting an event where everyone can come together to enjoy a family day out and share their memories of Belfast Zoo," she said.
"There will be a display of pictures of the zoo throughout the years, the little ones can dance along to the bubble bike and get an animal themed glitter tattoo.
“On Monday and Tuesday, visitors can pose for photographs with one of the walkabout characters who will be popping up around the zoo, explore the zoo site and complete our Easter trail competition to be in with a chance of winning a fabulous prize.
"We’ve arranged additional parking at the Valley Centre car park and an accessible shuttle bus will run every half hour between 11am and 6pm. Zoo members and visitors with accessibility needs can also avail of priority entry between 9am and 10am.
"We’ve special events and activities planned throughout this year, so keep your eyes peeled on our social media accounts for updates."
John Fisher, zoo Education Officer, said: “The role of the zoo has changed significantly over the years, and zoos are now seen as an essential place where many species which are under threat can be preserved and maintained.
"We are dedicated to continuing our conservation efforts both locally and globally to protect wildlife that is increasingly under threat.”