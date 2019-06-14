Father's Day Competition: Enter to win 11 family passes to Dalriada Festival

Up to 11 News Letter readers have a chance to win a family pass to this year’s action-packed family-friendly Dalriada Festival 2019.

Brighten up this Father’s Day (June 16) by entering our competition to win a family pass (worth £85). The pass, which is valid for two adults and two teens (aged between 13 – 18 years) can be used on one of the festival dates - July 13 or July 14.

Proudly supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Northern Ireland’s biggest family festival weekend makes a huge return. Located at the historic Glenarm Castle, it promises live music from top, well known UK artists from the 90s to the present day, fine food and drink, plus a wide range of activities for kids.

Festival-goers can watch top class performers, including: Peter Andre, Fleur East, Samantha Harvey, Atomic Kitten and East 17 – to name but a few. There will also be a fantastic mix of local singers and bands.

Meanwhile, small children will love Paw Patrol with TV stars Chase & Marshall, Sam & Mark from CBBC’s Big Friday Wind Up. Whilst Tractor Ted will bring a real life farm courtesy of the Official Tractor Ted team.

Also look out for an array of local producers and vendors including the street food market, chef demonstrations, pop-up restaurants and a family dining area.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, simply write in and tell us why you would love to win. Special consideration will be paid to entries who reference their ‘top dad’ or ‘deserving father figure.’ Nominations are also welcome for families on their behalf.

How to enter:

To enter, email kathryn.mckenna@jpimedia.co.uk with Father’s Day Competition as the subject line. Alternatively, send via post to: News Letter, Arthur House, 41 Arthur St, Belfast, BT1 4GB. Entries close: Friday, June 28 at 12pm. Terms and conditions apply, see online for more details. Please provide daytime contact details.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is as stated above (one family pass per reader per winning entry) and includes access to watch the main stage acts. This prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for money. The pass does not include food, transfers nor access to the campsite. Festival terms and conditions as well as standard JPIMedia conditions apply. Please include your full name, address and contact details (including daytime telephone number) for eligible entry.