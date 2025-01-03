Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready chocolate lovers – in just two weeks, the gates of Willy Wonka’s factory will open...in Coleraine!

January 2025 marks the arrival of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, one of the biggest musicals in recent years, at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine.

For sixteen fun-packed performances, audiences at the Ballywillan Drama Group production will be whisked away into a world of pure imagination, where surprises lurk around every corner.

With the legacy of Roald Dahl's beloved novel and the iconic film, expectations are sky-high, and Ballywillan is pulling out all the stops. This production promises to be a visual feast unlike anything ever seen at the Riverside Theatre.

Ballywillan Drama Group's production of the musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will open on January 17. Credit Ballywillan Drama Group

Ballywillan Drama Group’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is sponsored by IDS Chartered Accountants, Coleraine and runs from 17 January to 1 February in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.