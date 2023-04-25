Hillsborough Castle and Gardens to host a weekend of Coronation events

On Saturday, May 6, visitors are invited to enjoy the Coronation events on the big screen which will stand tall on the South Lawn, overlooked by the Castle and will stream the occasion live from London from 10am. Visitors can choose their perfect viewing spot on the lawn, plus play lawn games before the Royal Gun Salute at 12noon. The Downshire Brass Band will provide even more pomp and celebration after the official Coronation ceremony from 2.30pm.

The fun events continue on Sunday, May 7, and on both days, visitors can bring a picnic to enjoy on the acres of gardens throughout the estate, enjoy lunch in the onsite café, or from a hot food vendor and ice cream stand on site. Traditional lawn games can also be enjoyed throughout the Sunday events, which will also see a host of live entertainment, including the Boom Strutt Brass band, Belfast Community Gospel Choir, Swingtime Starlets, the Lisburn Rock Choir. A special performance from Beechlawn School’s Makaton Choir will open Sunday’s line up of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, the Castle’s head gardener will host Coronation Tree Tours throughout the day, giving visitors the opportunity to hear more about the historic trees planted over the years to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and her jubilee milestones over the past 70 years.

For those with a Castle and Gardens ticket, visitors can see inside the Castle and marvel at the State Rooms still used for royal occasions and political discussions today, including the magnificent Throne Room. A new addition to the Castle’s Throne Room will also mark the occasion – Historic Royal Palaces has worked with Turquoise Mountain, one of the King’s charities, to commission a new carpet for the space. This exciting project has been generously supported by The Worshipful Company of Drapers as part of their wider commitment to the province.

Most Popular

Victoria Hatwell, visitor services manager, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said: “This is a history making weekend and we are delighted to invite local visitors to join in the celebrations from the King’s own back garden here at Hillsborough Castle.

“We will have plenty for families to get involved with over the weekend, from games and garden exploration to drop-in crown making crafts, complemented by our Castle and Coronation Tree Tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grounds will be full of the celebration spirit on the Saturday and Sunday with plenty of live music and entertainment to make our gardens come alive.”

For more on Hillsborough Castle and Gardens’ Coronation Weekend events and to book tickets* and tours, visit hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle.