Hobbycraft Belfast celebrates birthday with huge party

Hobbycraft’s Belfast Boucher store

Hobbycraft’s Belfast Boucher store is thrilled to be celebrating its first birthday on Wednesday, July 20.

One year on from when the store opened its doors, the Northern Ireland team will be celebrating the big occasion on Saturday, July 23 with an in-store celebration!

The centre of this will be a Superhero Saturday fundraising event, raising money for Hobbycraft’s corporate charity partner - Together for Short Lives.

To support, Hobbycraft’s colleagues in Belfast Boucher will be in fancy dress to help raise funds for the charity. Hobbycraft has worked with Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for seriously ill children and their families, for nine years and to-date has raised more than £2 million.

The store team of crafty experts are on hand to help with top tips and advice on products and crafting techniques. Alongside an array of products for experts and beginners alike, the store also has a dedicated Custom Crafting area introducing customers to digital personalisation, plus a dedicated Haberdashery area consisting of an extended range of patterns, fabrics and sewing machines which customers can test drive before purchasing.