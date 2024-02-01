Isle of Man TT road racing legend John McGuinness coming to Riverside for night of 'bikes and banter'
‘100 and Counting, a look back at 100 TT starts with John McGuinness and James Whitham’ is coming to the north coast venue on Friday, February 16 and is already booking fast!
John McGuinness is a legend of the sport who, amongst other achievements, holds the mind-blowing record of an amazing 23 wins round the Isle of Man track. Superb on stage and to coincide with his MBE, his 50th birthday and his 100th TT start, audience members will get to hear it all from the man himself.
It is delivered exactly as you would expect, uncut with no frills with lots of humour! John is the last man out of the event, and he always hangs around and meets everyone at the end of the show. A real fans man, this event is your chance to hear it all from the man himself and also to meet him.
A veteran presenter nowadays, James Whitham enjoys great rapport with John. James was a world class racer in his own right, winning and gaining podiums in, amongst other events, the World Superbike Championship.
Promoters Bikes and Banter say they “are extremely privileged to bring you the exclusive opportunity to hear the fascinating tales of these special men as they exclusively open up about momentous achievements at the top level of motorbike racing, as well as letting us know about plans and targets for the season(s) ahead.” Tickets on sale from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk