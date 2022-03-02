Belfast novelist Jan Carson will be joined by fellow local writers Anna Burns, Glenn Patterson, Leontia Flynn and others at the event

Standing in solidarity with their peers in Ukraine, local writers are coming together on Sunday March 6 at 8.30pm at the Lyric Theatre to read excerpts from contemporary Ukrainian works.

Organised and hosted by award-winning author Jan Carson, the night will include readers Anna Burns, Jan Carson, Glenn Patterson, Stephen Sexton, Dara McAnulty, Leontia Flynn and the Kabosh Theatre Company.

Readings will feature work from Oksana Zabuzhko (novelist and short story writer), Myroslav Laiuk (poet), Olena Stiazhkina (novelist), Oksana Lutsushna (poet), Haska Shyyan (novelist), Ilya Kaminsky (poet) and Natalya Vorozhbit (playwright and filmmaker).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds from the evening will go to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The venue, staff, performers, promotional materials, photography and streaming facility have all been donated through people’s time and generosity.

Jan Carson said: “Like many others around the world, writers in Northern Ireland have been heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine and have struggled to find a tangible way to respond.

“We hope this reading will be a small but meaningful gesture which really resonates.

“It’s an absolute honour to stand with our brave, tenacious and incredibly talented fellow writers in Ukraine as we share their words, their frustrations and hopes for the future of their home.”

Jimmy Fay, executive producer at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre said, “We are proud to support Jan’s initiative and her fellow writers in solitary with Ukraine.

“It’s important that our theatre offers a platform for our artists to respond.

“Ukraine has a rich theatrical and performative history and currently theatres there are a place of sanctuary.

“It’s heartbreaking to see an army invading a country in our modern era.”

Fay added: “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go to the Ukrainian people and we wish for a swift and peaceful resolution to this crisis.”

Ticket donations are available at £12, £25 or £50 from lyrictheatre.co.uk.

There will also be a streaming option for the evening and a donation platform for those who wish to donate but can’t attend the show. All donations will go directly to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry