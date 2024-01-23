Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on for the biggest indoor classical dance event in Northern Ireland, LUSH! Classical - The Story Continues, performed by the Ulster Orchestra. Lush! Classical

Introducing Lush! Classical – The Story Continues, a magical evening where the Ulster Orchestra meets dance anthems, and the results are quite simply out of this world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday, October 12 will see 60 professional classical musicians take to the stage at The SSE Arena, Belfast alongside special guest DJs and Col Hamilton and Dave Seaman accompanied by the O’Hara Sisters & Dylan Reid on vocals, produced by Kylie Minogue’s musical director Steve Anderson, and conducted by Cliff Masterson - with over 9,000 clubbers dancing to the soundtrack of their lives.

Produced by Kylie Minogue’s musical director, the Lush! Classical event will have the superstar’s full sound team in attendance. The musical scores will again be written by Cliff Masterson, composer, orchestrator, and string arranger who works with artists including Kylie Minogue, Westlife and Lionel Richie.

Steve Anderson, Kylie Minogue’s musical director, said: "Lush! Classical is a surreal, brilliant, emotional, uplifting and perfect event executed by the most incredible team. To witness over 10,000 people screaming, singing and dancing to the soundtrack of their lives was something very special.”

Dave Seaman, British dance music DJ and record producer, added: “I have travelled the world in my career playing some of the biggest venues in the world, and it has to be said that Lush! Classical is always off the scale - it is an absolute joy to be a part of and The Ulster Orchestra are amazing.”