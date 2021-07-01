Make a connection with Eastside Arts Fest

Actor John Travers, Liam Hannaway from The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, musician Neil Martin actor Rachael McCabe and festival director Rachel Kennedy.

Featuring 100+ artists across more than 80 events taking place both in-person and online, enjoy the festival from the comfort of home, outdoors in person, or at a range of east Belfast locations as part of a socially distanced audience.

Supported by Principal Funder, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, funders Belfast City Council and Belfast Harbour, sponsors Translink, Connswater Shopping Centre and Retail Park, Hewitt & Gilpin and Future Screens NI, the festival is packed full of unique, exciting, events that will allow festival goers to connect with friends and family, performers and facilitators in a safe and accessible way.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the many events taking place: Anthony Toner new album launch: Celebrating the return of live music, the festival opens with an in-person performance by Anthony Toner.

Mixed Bill Comedy Night: Presenting comedy talent from across Northern Ireland for an evening of laughs at Vault Artist Studios. In preparation for his sold out Ulster Hall shows, Micky Bartlett (Blame Game, Deckchair and Yumz) headlines a show with sets from rising star Robbie McShane (as heard on the General Banter Podcast) and the hilarious Sara Jade Davidson; hosted by Garden Comedy Club creator, Vittorio Angelone.

Greenway Celebrations: Get down to Victoria Park, part of the Connswater Community Greenway, for a host of activities including sports, outdoor adventure, arts and crafts, street performances, food stalls, music, environmental activities and much more.

West Ocean String Quartet: This live special event will be held in the atmospheric surroundings of St. Patrick’s Church and will launch the new album, Atlantic Edge.

Billy Boy: Written by Rosemary Jenkinson, directed by Matt Farris, commissioned and produced by EastSide Arts. Belfast actor John Travers shines in this high energy new play by Rosemary Jenkinson, inspired by the real-life stories of young bonfire builders in east Belfast.