National Museums NI and Nerve Centre hold major exhibition

Exhibition Curator Niamh Baker

‘Collecting the Past/Making the Future. Marking Centenaries 2021’ will explore the impact and legacy of the events of 100 years ago while encouraging visitors to reflect on the future.

The exhibition is part of Making the Future, a cross border cultural heritage programme from National Museums NI, Nerve Centre, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland and Linen Hall Library, funded through the PEACE IV programme which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

The unique exhibition is part of National Museums NI’s 100 Years Forward programme, a planned multi-site series of activities throughout 2021, marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

‘Collecting the Past/Making the Future. Marking Centenaries 2021’ will draw objects from key collections at National Museums NI, and from partners across the island, to offer a view of the events up to and around partition and the formation of Northern Ireland.