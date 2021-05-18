News Letter crossword answers: Here are the solutions for yesterday’s daily puzzles
From Astrologer to Meander here are the answers you’ve been looking for
17/05/21
DOUBLE CROSSWORD:
Cryptic: Across: 3 In the pink; 8 Iron; 9 Spineless; 10 Sedate; 11 Bench; 14 Noose; 15 Yale; 16 Roast; 18 Hake; 20 Order; 21 Sides; 24 Legion; 25 Confessor; 26 Here; 27 Realising. Down: 1 Sits on the; 2 Road works; 4 Nape; 5 Hinge; 6 Policy; 7 Nest; 9 Steer; 11 Brass; 12 Hard lines; 13 Sea ranger; 17 Tower; 19 Eiffel; 22 Eases; 23 Come; 24 Loan.
Quick: Across: 3 Precedent; 8 Trip; 9 Grotesque; 10 Avenue; 11 Throb; 14 Flour; 15 Tear; 16 Dress; 18 Send; 20 Cream; 21 Dense; 24 Bright; 25 Allowable; 26 Less; 27 Extempore. Down: 1 Steadfast; 2 Hidebound; 4 Rare; 5 Catch; 6 Despot; 7 Nous; 9 Guard; 11 Theme; 12 Beleaguer; 13 Dramatist; 17 Score; 19 Depose; 22 Sharp; 23 Flex; 24 Flex; 24 Blur.
15/05/21
DOUBLE CROSSWORD:
Cryptic: Across: 1 Darn; 3 Composed; 8 Rove; 9 Stations; 11 Single-minded; 13 Vienna; 14 Angler; 17mConstruction; 20 Engraver; 21 Menu; 22 Entreaty; 23 Isle. Down: 1 Derisive; 2 Revenue; 4 On time; 5 Put on an act; 6 Snore; 7 Disc; 10 Blank space; 12 Iron rule; 15 Loiters; 16 Urgent; 18 Ought; 19 Mete.
Quick: Across: 1 Alps; 3 Estimate; 8 Pert; 9 Describe; 11 Announcement; 13 Scrape; 14 Blithe; 17 Ostentatious; 20 Relieved; 21 Snub; 22 Altitude; 23 Fete. Down: 1 Appraise; 2 Partner; 4 Sketch; 5 Incomplete; 6 Alien; 7 Even; 10 Supplement; 12 Feasible; 15 Trounce; 16 Attend; 18 Split; 19 Aria.
JP Weekly:
DOUBLE CROSSWORD:
Cryptic: Across: 3 Imperfect; 8 Lath; 9 Voluntary; 10 Porter; 11 Below; 14 Thorn; 15 Mole; 16 Scrub; 18 Carp; 20 Rearm; 21 Ditty; 24 Racket; 25 Generated; 26 Once; 27 Upon a time. Down: 1 Slapstick; 2 Starboard; 4 Moor; 5 Educe; 6 Fathom; 7 Cord; 9 Veins; 11 Berry; 12 Womankind; 13 Permitted; 17
Broad; 19 Pigeon; 22 Toast; 23 Hemp; 24 Ream.
Quick: Across: 3 Recession; 8 Tape; 9 Fictional; 10 Turret; 11 Snail; 14 Motor; 15 Dire; 16 Shawl; 18 Noon; 20 Inure; 21 Nervy; 24 Sandal; 25 Nostalgic; 26 Star; 27 Objection. Down: 1 Statement; 2 Operation; 4 Exit; 5 Eaten; 6 Stolid; 7 Oral; 9 Fears; 11 Shady; 12 Liquidate; 13 Jewellery; 17 Lilac; 19 Nestle; 22 Valet; 23 Tomb; 24 Silo.