Night of celebration in store as rugby enters new era at Coleraine Grammar School

Tickets are selling well for a special dinner to bring together old friends, teammates and supporters of rugby at Coleraine Grammar School as the new season kicks off under a revamped coaching regime at the ‘School on the Hill’.

The three-course meal at the White Pheasant, Kelly’s Portrush will take place on Saturday 28 September at 7.30pm.

Earlier this year it was announced that ex-Ireland international Kieran Campbell had been appointed as the school’s first full-time Director of Rugby.

A former Head of the Ulster Rugby Academy, Kieran has also served as Head Coach of the Ireland Under-20s and Ulster 'A.'

Kieran Campbell (right), with Dr David Carruthers, Headmaster of Coleraine Grammar School

Coleraine Grammar, in its former guise as Coleraine Inst, is the joint fourth most successful school in Ulster Schools’ Cup history with nine victories.

The school last won the famous trophy in 1992 with their last appearance in the St Patrick’s Day final in 1998.

Richard Beggs, who played for Coleraine Inst in the 1991 Schools’ Cup Final and now serves as Junior School Coach at Coleraine Grammar, said it would be a night of celebration and reminiscence.

He commented: “Rugby at Coleraine Grammar and Coleraine Inst before it has always had a community feel.

“The event is a unique opportunity at the most exciting time for the sport in the school’s recent history to bring old friends and supporters together to catch-up and learn more about our efforts to return Coleraine to the top table of Ulster schools’ rugby.

“It will also provide a forum to remember former teammates who are sadly no longer with us.

“We have people travelling from across the British Isles to be present. However, we are limited on numbers so I would ask anyone wishing to come along to buy their tickets as soon as they can.”

Kieran Campbell, Director of Rugby at Coleraine Grammar School, said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to the newly created role. I hope to make a significant impact in refocussing our approach to rugby across the age groups.

“The school has such a proud history in the sport and our aim with hard work is to be competitive again an ensure Coleraine is at the top table again.

“We want the Coleraine Grammar rugby community to play a full part in this journey, beginning with the dinner at the end of this month.

“I have no doubt that it will be an evening to remember.”

Tickets priced £50 are available by clicking on this link or emailing [email protected]