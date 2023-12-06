Belfast’s much-loved pantomime dame, May McFettridge, as May of the Mirror celebrates her record-breaking 33rd Grand Opera House panto season this year

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all!

Northern Ireland’s largest pantomime is back for another magical year at the Grand Opera House, Belfast with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

This year’s show will be spectacularly brought to life from page to stage by a talented cast and creative team and features the Grand Opera House pantomime hallmark of an abundance of comedy, sensational songs and dance numbers, fabulous costumes, stunning scenery, and special effects.

Belfast’s much-loved pantomime dame, May McFettridge, as May of the Mirror celebrates her record-breaking 33rd Grand Opera House panto season this year.

Joining May on stage is the hilarious Phil Walker, who recently toured with comedy superstar Jason Manford, as Muddles, and Paddy Jenkins who featured in the Oscar and BAFTA award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as The Wicked Queen’s Henchman.

Dance sensations and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless take on the role of The Queen’s Guards, and returning to the Grand Opera House stage following their appearances in the Theatre’s sell-out run of Cinderella in 2022 is Belfast’s Jolene O’Hara who plays the Wicked Queen, and Lurgan’s Conor Headley as the Prince. Dublin’s Aisling Sharkey joins the cast in the title role of Snow White.

The Grand Opera House pantomime is staged by Olivier award-winning producer Michael Harrison on behalf of Crossroads Pantomimes, the biggest pantomime producer in the world.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is directed and choreographed by Jonny Bowles who won Best Choreography for the Theatre’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the 2022 Pantomime Awards, and lighting design is by Graham McLusky who was nominated for Best Lighting Design at The Great British Pantomime Awards in 2018. Following his Grand Opera House pantomime debut last year, Philip Shute returns as the show’s musical director.

Northern Ireland’s biggest pantomime will once again be sponsored by Dale Farm, who are delighted to help share the joy of pantomime for another year.

1 . Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Snow White and ensemble Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Snow White and the Magnificent Seven Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs The Queen's Guards Photo: u Photo Sales