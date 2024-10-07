Oktagon MMA promoters tease potential first Irish event following Will Fleury success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irishman Will Fleury will take on former light-heavyweight World Champion, Pavol Langer, with OKTAGON set to break an MMA attendance record this weekend in Frankfurt.

Oktagon MMA co-owner Pavol Neruda has admitted that the Republic of Ireland could be a potential event destination for the promotion.

They are set to break an MMA attendance record this weekend, as 60,000 fans are expected to pack out the Deutsche Bank Park Arena in Frankfurt.

Irishman, Will Fleury will feature at the historical event, against former light-heavyweight World Champion, Pavol Langer. The bout is being dubbed as a number one contender fight, with the winner looking set to challenge for the title in 2025.

Many believe that the promotion’s future plans of an Irish show rest on the shoulders of Fleury, who has made a big impact since signing with OKTAGON MMA earlier this year.

Oktagon MMA has shown a dedication to unearthing new Irish talent, namely through it’s reality TV show, Oktagon Challenge: England vs Ireland, which pitted some of the best young talent in the respective countries against each other.

Co-owner, Pavol Neruda, commented on the promotion’s first potential trip to Ireland: “We want to branch out into new territories, and of course, we are thinking of coming back to the UK, and Ireland, especially if certain fights go a certain way!.

“I see an opportunity to go to Ireland and make a big show there. We are hungry for expansion, but we feel that we are going at the proper pace.”