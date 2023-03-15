Packed Easter weekend of family-friendly activities to mark re-opening of HMS Caroline after three year hiatus
HMS Caroline, berthed in Belfast for almost 100 years, is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique and historically important visitor attractions
After being closed for three years, the HMS Caroline opens her doors on Saturday April 1. HMS Caroline is the last known surviving ship from the First World War’s 1916 Battle of Jutland – considered by many as one of the largest and most significant in naval history.
HMS Caroline’s Easter weekend activities will delight families and especially children with Easter treats and surprises taking place from April 7-10.
Maritime-themed arts and crafts, puppet performances, sea shanties storytelling sessions, facepainting and lots more family-led crafts, games and activities will all feature on the ship, berthed at Alexandra Dock in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.
All Easter-themed events are included as part of HMS Caroline’s self-guided tour ticket price.
Tickets for HMS Caroline self-guided tours can be booked now at www.hmscaroline.co.uk
HMS Caroline visitors can also embark on an Easter Trail celebrating Blucher the rabbit who lived on board as the ship mascot during the First World War.
The Easter Trail is available daily from April 1-6 (10am -5pm)
A visit to HMS Caroline represents a compelling opportunity for visitors to explore this fully restored warship and uncover her incredible story, experience what life was like at sea during the First World War and to crack codes, launch torpedoes and signal ships via an absorbing interactive exhibition.