After being closed for three years, the HMS Caroline opens her doors on Saturday April 1. HMS Caroline is the last known surviving ship from the First World War’s 1916 Battle of Jutland – considered by many as one of the largest and most significant in naval history.

HMS Caroline’s Easter weekend activities will delight families and especially children with Easter treats and surprises taking place from April 7-10.

Maritime-themed arts and crafts, puppet performances, sea shanties storytelling sessions, facepainting and lots more family-led crafts, games and activities will all feature on the ship, berthed at Alexandra Dock in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

You can be a part of several interactive exhibitons aboard the HMS Caroline, which has been berthed in Belfast for almost 100 years

All Easter-themed events are included as part of HMS Caroline’s self-guided tour ticket price.

Tickets for HMS Caroline self-guided tours can be booked now at www.hmscaroline.co.uk

HMS Caroline visitors can also embark on an Easter Trail celebrating Blucher the rabbit who lived on board as the ship mascot during the First World War.

The Easter Trail is available daily from April 1-6 (10am -5pm)