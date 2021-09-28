With Halloween around the corner, a visit to a pumpkin patch is the perfect family day out.

With plenty of places to choose from across Northern Ireland, we've put together 8 places you can go pumpkin picking this Autumn.

Laganvale Farm, Lisburn

When: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Each session lasts 3 hours and includes picking and crafting a pumpkin of choice into a spooky lantern.

But that's not all, there's a spooky haunted house, witches maize maze, farm walk and pumpkin themed games.

Tickets are £25 for a family of four, £7 per adult and child, £5 for a 1-2 year old and under 1 goes free.

Pumpkins cost between £2-£5

The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards

When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Each ticket includes one pumpkin, which can be picked from the pumpkin patch.

Activities include pumpkin crafting, marshmallow toasting, a spooky activity trail and Halloween themed animal handling.

Tickets are £8 per adult, £10 per child and £4 for a toddler.

The Jungle, Moneymore

When: Monday, October 25 - Saturday, October 30

Enjoy a day out with the family pumpkin picking and carving your lantern at the Jungle in Moneymore.

But that's not all, there's also a haunting Haycart Ride, Maize Maze and prizes for the best dressed, there are plenty of things to keep you entertained.

Tickets are £18 per child (aged 2+) and £5 per adult.

Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast

When: Thursday, October 21 - Sunday, October 31

This event includes both a pumpkin patch and a spooky tour of Belfast's oldest Victorian Jail.

After a child-friendly tour, meeting some of the Gaol's most famous ghosts, you will go to the pumpkin patch to pick one to carve.

Tickets are £12.50 per Child (includes Pumpkin), £9 Per Adult (excludes Pumpkin).

Children under 1 are free but do not receive a Pumpkin. If you want a pumpkin for an under 1 you must purchase a full child ticket.

Streamvale Farm, Belfast

When: Saturday, October 16 - Saturday, October 31, 2021

Explore Streamvale Farm's pumpkin patch with your very own wheelbarrow, the pumpkin you pick will be carved for you.

But that's not all, there's tractor rides, animal shows and a Broomtastic disco, weather permitting.

Tickets are £35 for a family of four, £38 for a family of five and £42 for a family of 6.

Fermanagh Fun Farm, Enniskillen

When: Sunday, October 17, 2021 - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Ride the ghost train to the pumpkin patch on Fermanagh Fun Farm, and pick your favourite pumpkin for carving.

There's also a spooky treasure hunt and hunt for ghosts across the farm.

Other activities include a petting farm and animal feeding times.

Tickets are £35 for a family of four,

Churchill Pumpkin Patch, Cookstown

When: October, 16 - 17, 2021, October 23 - 24, 2021, October 26 - 31, 2021.

Churchill kick off their first ever pumpkin patch event in October,

The event includes pumpkin patch and carving and also has a spooky corn maze to explore.

There will also be the chance to give a donation towards Northern Ireland Hospice.

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm, Castlederg

When:

Enjoy an American themed pumpkin patch at Maxwell's Farm.

Complete with wheelbarrow, pick a pumpkin and carve it into the perfect lantern.

There will also be a mazie maze, pull along wagons and plenty of photo backdrops, including a a rustic 1950's Ford Pick-up truck.

Tickets are £7 for an adult and child, children aged 2 and under go free.