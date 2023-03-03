Northern Ireland’s International Women’s Day March returns to its traditional route along Royal Avenue to a rally at Belfast City Hall this Saturday (March 4) as women are encouraged to ‘Stand Up and Fight Back.’

Hundreds of people from across Northern Ireland will descend on Belfast city centre for the colourful IWD annual celebrations.

The march down Royal Avenue returns for the first time since 2020 after an online event in 2021 and a static rally in 2022 due to Covid restrictions.

Scenes from the International Women’s Day March and Rally in 2020. The annual event returns to its traditional route for the first time in three years after an online event in 2021 and a static rally in 2022 due to Covid restrictions

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign global theme is ‘Embrace Equality’, but the organisers of the Belfast event have chosen their own slogan that reflects the struggle for rights in Northern Ireland.

‘Stand Up – Fight Back’ is a call to action against increasing misogyny in the streets, online, the workplace and the home.

Helen Crickard of Reclaim the Agenda, organisers of the annual march and rally, said the event was the culmination of a year of relentless campaigning against sexual harassment, misogyny and inequality.

Helen said: “We have selected this theme because we Embrace Equality all year round. For IWD 2023, we chose ‘Stand Up – Fight Back’ as a strong call for action reflecting that we’ve had enough. The cost of living crisis has had a major impact and we are calling on people to show the government and society that women are fighting back against oppression and austerity.”

Marchers and supporters will gather at Writer’s Square at 11am, heading along Royal Avenue to the beat of samba drums for speeches at Belfast City Hall at 12.30pm. A celebration event including food, music and dancing will be held afterwards at 2 Royal Avenue.

Speakers at the rally include: representatives from Anaka Women’s Collective; Youth Action; the Limbless Association; Women’s Aid and two former workers from the Regina Coeli women’s hostel. Queer activist and performer Gemma Hutton will be MC for the speeches.

Supporters of the struggle for women’s rights are expected turn up in their hundreds to the event and buses have been arranged to take people from towns across Northern Ireland to enjoy the celebrations.

“The aim is to create a truly family atmosphere to celebrate the achievements of women and girls. It is great to be back on our traditional route and we will be arguing loudly for gender equality,” Helen added.

While the rally is the highlight, there are many more events lined up including:

March 4: International Women’s Day Rally After Party at 2 Royal Avenue includes children storytelling, flamenco dancing, food and music. Feile Women’s Choir will perform from 2-6pm.

March 4: Rally Day Market at Hoyden Art, Rosemary Street 12-4pm.

March 8: This is My Body – a conversation with Bernadette McAliskey which will be released on Alliance for Choice social media on International Women’s Day.

March 8: A tree planted in the garden at Women’s Tec by Alliance for Choice to mark ten years since the death of Savita Halappanavar, who died from sepsis after her request for an abortion was denied on legal grounds at University Hospital, Galway.