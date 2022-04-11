The air show, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as part of its Platinum Jubilee programme, will welcome spectators to the seaside towns of Portrush and Portstewart on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September for two days of aviation attractions and family fun.

To mark the return of the hugely popular event, it’s moving to a new location along the 3-mile coastal stretch between Portrush and Portstewart, offering visitors panoramic views and a chance to get closer to the attractions in the sky.

The Red Arrows will headline the opening day of the show to perform their trademark formations, close-passes, and dynamic loops.

Launching the NI International Air Show 2022 is Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Richard Holme,s and two excited pupils, Leo McIntyre and Evie Cowan, from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush.

The fast and furious Typhoon will appear on both days, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane performing their mesmerising flypasts.

Along the coastal route, a wide range of family friendly activities will include an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food markets, and arts and crafts stalls.

The STEM Village returns, bringing together word-class local employers and education providers aimed at inspiring young people to consider a STEM-orientated career.

Launching the NI International Air Show 2022, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the NI International Air Show 2022, formerly Air Waves Portrush, is returning to the Causeway Coast and Glens after a three-year absence.

“The air show is a firm family favourite and this year we want to ensure it’s bigger and better than ever before with a packed programme of aerial displays and a whole host of family-friendly entertainment on the ground.

“We have already secured a show-stopping line-up of world-famous aviation attractions with further displays of renowned aerobatic teams and fast jets to be announced over the coming months.