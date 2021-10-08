The Christmas Tree Fairy is one of the characters you will meet during Santa's Night Safari

Santa’s Night Safari promises to take the whole family on a magical exploration through Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park from December 16 to 19.

Santa and Mrs Claus invite you to wrap up warm, grab your torch and join them on an after hours adventure through the park. With safari hats and a map, families will explore the park becoming part of this one of a kind Christmas show.

With enchanting light and art displays, festive food and lots of fun surprises it is set to be a theatre show like no other and get the whole family into the Christmas spirit.

Event organiser Sarah-Jane Montgomery said: “Santa’s Night Safari is an interactive theatre experience that will showcase the magic of Christmas.

“The park will be illuminated with thousands of Christmas lights while families are invited to explore with a treasure hunt style map, ticking off the characters they encounter along the way. The characters are wacky and wonderful, each with their own story to tell.”

Sarah-Jayne added: “MayWe is a small business that has built a reputation for providing high quality arts and cultural events, our focus has always been rooted in community.

“We are proud to continue this with Santa’s Night Safari. Belfast’s vibrant arts sector was hugely impacted in past 18 months, so we are especially delighted that this event will provide paid employment for so many local arts and event professionals, many of whom have suffered throughout the pandemic while still offering an exciting new experience so that families and friends can create special memories once again.”

Everyone is welcome, with an early relaxed session on Friday, December 17 for those with sensory or additional needs.

Tickets are priced at £16 per person and are available now from maywe.eventbrite.co.uk (children under two go free).