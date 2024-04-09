Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prepare to be captivated by this season’s hottest trends, inspired by Victoria Square’s favourite travel destinations, in a custom set designed to bring the audience on a journey through this season’s hottest looks.

Before the runway lights up for an evening of sky-high fashion, ticket holders can indulge their senses at The Beauty Lounge where Victoria Square’s beauty experts will showcase the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys. Attendees can enjoy a taste of the Almafi Coast, with a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T to ease into the evening.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square, said: “Travel and the high-flying world of fashion have long gone hand in hand, not just because of their mutual use of runways, but because they evoke freedom, discovery, creativity and escapism. Travel is continually reshaping the fashion industry, driving trends and influencing design processes.

“We are excited to show Belfast how the worlds of fashion and travel entwine with our unique ‘In Flight’ fashion show, with a curated collection of travel-inspired spring/ summer looks available in Victoria Square.”

Victoria Square’s In Flight fashion show takes place on Friday, April 12, with two shows at 6pm and 7:30pm. Tickets cost £20, and include a boarding pass into The Beauty Lounge, a refreshing Malfy Gin G&T, entrance to the show, and a £10 Victoria Square gift card.