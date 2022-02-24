Children can find out about dinosaurs and meet the ancient Egyptian mummy Takabuti

Come face to face with dinosaurs, meet ancient Egyptian mummy Takabuti and see modern art masterpieces on display at the Ulster Museum.

As Northern Ireland’s treasure house of the past and the present, the museum is home to a rich collection of art, history and natural sciences and is free to all visitors.

Delve into the history of the people of the north of Ireland from earliest times to the present day, get face to-face with a T-Rex skeleton and up close to the famous Takabuti and learn about how she came to arrive in Belfast in 1834.

Families can take a tour back in time to find out about the construction and fate of the doomed White Star Liner at Titanic Belfast

The Ulster Museum has been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard mark, certifying that it is adhering to the respective Government and public health guidance regarding Covid-19 and has the required processes in place.

Admission to the museum remains free but booking online is advised.

Find the most up to date information about how to book and what to expect from your visit at nmni.com/um.

Discover the true story of Belfast’s most famous yet ill-fated White Star Liner

Families can find out about the history of transport in the province at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum

Titanic Belfast, named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2016, is located beside the Titanic Slipways, the Harland and Wolff Drawing Offices and Hamilton Graving Dock, the very place where Titanic was designed, built and launched in 1912.

Titanic Belfast tells the story of the Titanic, from her conception in Belfast in the early 1900s, through her construction and launch, to its maiden voyage and subsequent place in history.

The self-guided Titanic Experience extends over nine interpretive and interactive galleries, which explore the sights, sounds, smells and stories of RMS Titanic, as well as the city and people who made her.

Book tickets online at www.titanicbelfast.com.

Take on Crystal-Maze style physical and tactical challenges at Prison Island

Locomotives, horse-drawn carriages and vintage motorbikes

Be transported back in time and explore one of the most comprehensive transport collections in Europe at the Ulster Transport Museum.

Immerse yourself in majestic locomotives, horse-drawn carriages, vintage motorbikes and cars, along with exhibits of historical materials, including photographs of the Titanic.

Learn about the history of transport in Northern Ireland and beyond and gain insight into how it has developed and transformed over the centuries. A well of inspiration for the designers, engineers and adventurers of the future.

All kinds of play and educative fun is now on offer at W5 at Queen's Quay

Visitors are advised to pre-book their tickets online.

The Midland Tearooms is closed until further notice but visitors can bring a picnic to enjoy on one of the many picnic benches located around the museum site. The cloakroom will also remain closed for now.

Find the most up to date information about how to book and what to expect from your visit at www.nmni.com.

Xtreme Bowling at or Ice Skating at Dundonald International Ice Bowl

Enjoy a great day out at Dundonald International Ice Bowl with a host of fantastic activities all under one roof.

You can choose to ice skate at the public Olympic size ice rink, become king of the lanes in the Xtreme Tenpin Bowling Centre or go wild for the adventure and excitement of the Indiana Land play kingdom.

Part of the inflatable fun world at We Are Vertigo

It’s the perfect venue for a fun family day out with a range of exciting activities for adults and children.

If ten pin bowling is of particular interest, you can even book to play a game in the dark if you think you are brave enough. Enjoy all the fun of ten-pin bowling but with the added joy of glow balls, pins and ultra violent lights for an ultimate bowling experience.

Sessions are booked per game.

You can also select bumper lanes for beginners or children.

The Dundonald International Ice Bowl is at 111 Old Dundonald Road. Call 02890 809100 for enquiries about skating or to book a bowling lane call 02890 809 102.

Escape prison-themed challenge cells

Get lost during a rainy day in Belfast. Go to Prison Island where there are 25 different prison-themed challenge cells, using a mix of physical and tactical skills where a live scoring system will let you know how you are doing against your challengers.

Inspired by the ‘Crystal Maze’ this is a totally unique concept and has 25 different prison-themed challenge cells. Are you ready?

In teams of two to four people you are free to move around and try any cell, in any order, with a great mix of skill-based games, so there’s something for everyone. It’s not an escape room, so relax, you are free to leave a cell at any time.

The objective for each team is to score as many points as possible in their paid game time of one, one and-a-half or two hours. A live scoring system lets you see how you are doing in real time versus other teams. Prison Island is suitable for those aged nine plus.

Expect action, adrenaline and adventure.

Prison Island Belfast is located at Unit 3, 17 Balmoral Road. To book call 02890 380 862.

Take a trip to W5 and get to grips with science

W5 is Belfast’s award-winning science and discovery centre and provides a unique experience as well as fantastic fun for visitors of all ages.

From top to bottom, W5 has been completely transformed. Two reimagined exhibition floors will excite and inspire, with exhibits and experiences covering everything from climate change and nature to film and TV production, optical illusions, built engineering, medical science and much more.

Daily science shows at a purpose-built Science Bar will be a place for interactive learning and engagement. Meanwhile, a new area for children aged under eight developed by W5’s in-house creative team, will ignite the imaginations as visitors step into a living storybook world, where family favourites are brought to life through immersive role play.

A refreshed ground floor includes The Lost Planet – a space and dinosaur themed maze of climbing frames and slides that takes soft play to a new dimension – and an eye-catching new ‘Skull Cave’ exhibit features giant replica dinosaur and human skulls.

W5 is at 2 Queen’s Quay. Call 02890 467 700 or visit www.w5online.co.uk.

Go Vertigo for skydiving, inflatable parks and indoor ski slopes

Vertigo Titanic Park is Ireland’s only indoor skydiving centre and Ninja Master Course – both located in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

This is Ireland’s only Indoor Skydiving Centre, with added Inflatable Park and Ninja Master Course.

Indoor skydiving allows you to fly without anything but the power of 120mph wind and is suitable for children aged four and over.

Meanwhile the Inflatable Park is a massive inflatable fun world where you can be king or queen of a big, boundless, brilliantly bouncy land, conquering climbing towers, monster-sized-slides, defiant obstacles, places to hide, play, jump, spin and dodge.

Then try the Ninja Master Course - a whole 110ft of athletically obstacle course suitable for children aged six and over.

Or visit the We Are Vertigo site in Newtownbreda for a slightly different experience, home to the world’s largest Inflata-Park, as well as indoor ski slopes and an Alpine themed adventure centre.

Inflata Park is a whopping 30,000 square feet inflatable playground with inflatable floors, inflatable doors, inflatable walls, inflatable falls, a sweeping arm and an Adrenalator.

There is an Inflata-Park Toddler Area (1-4yrs); Inflata-Park Open Bounce (ages four plus); and Exclusive Teen Sessions (ages 11-17).

The ski centre offers people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to learn to ski or snowboard. Or for those who can already do both, the chance to enhance their skills on the continuously moving ski slopes.

Here you will also find the Adventure Centre - journey here for fun on a 30ft climbing wall, high and low ropes courses, a three-tier soft play village and electric quads for little racers.

During the school period, centres open at varying times. Go to wearevertigo.com/contact-us to view up-to-date opening hours.

