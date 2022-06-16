The Gruffalo visits Mossley Mill to enjoy a ‘Big Lunch’ with little fans

Kathy Black from The Big Lunch pictured with literary icon The Gruffalo, who will be visiting Mossley Mill on Sunday, June 19

To mark the Month of Community this June, local people – both young and young at heart - are invited to come together on Sunday, June 19 at Civic Square in Mossley Mill, to share some good food and good company.

The Big Lunch will be held from 12noon to 2pm, and our furry friend is set to make his appearance from 12pm-1pm. Children of all ages can come along and meet The Gruffalo and - if they are feeling brave - touch his terrible tusks, feel his knobby knees and tickle his turned-out toes! Musicians and entertainers will also be on hand to ensure that everyone has a great time.