The Gruffalo visits Mossley Mill to enjoy a ‘Big Lunch’ with little fans

To mark the Month of Community this June, local people – both young and young at heart - are invited to come together on Sunday, June 19 at Civic Square in Mossley Mill, to share some good food and good company.
The Big Lunch will be held from 12noon to 2pm, and our furry friend is set to make his appearance from 12pm-1pm. Children of all ages can come along and meet The Gruffalo and - if they are feeling brave - touch his terrible tusks, feel his knobby knees and tickle his turned-out toes! Musicians and entertainers will also be on hand to ensure that everyone has a great time.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “We are excited to welcome this much-loved children’s character to the Borough. The Big Lunch is a fantastic way to bring people and communities together. This event at Mossley Mill will provide another chance for local residents to meet up, enjoy a cuppa and a chat and have some fun.”