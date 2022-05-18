The must-see shows at Belfast Grand Opera House in June 2022 - including Chicago and Jersey Boys

Chicago

Chicago, which has been called the “sexiest musical ever”, is back at the Grand Opera House in June 2022 for one week only.

The multi-award-winning musical tells the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Opera House

In prison, Roxie hires Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, who is also defending nightclub sensation, Velma Kelly.

Both women find themselves in a media circus and neither will be outdone in their fight against each other for fame.

Tickets range from £53.00 to £27.50 and can be purchased from https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/chicago/.

Jersey Boys

This smash-hit musical will take you inside the story of Frankie Valli and the formation, success and eventual break-up of the 1960s rock 'n' roll group The Four Seasons.

The show features all their hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, and “Working My Way Back To You.”

The Internationally acclaimed stage sensation takes place from Wednesday, June 15, to Saturday, June 25.

Tickets are priced between £31.50 and £59.00 - depending on the seats you choose.

Shane Todd

Local comedy hero Shane Todd is bringing his brand new show to the iconic Grand Opera House.

The comedian has played at comedy clubs across the world and hosts the massively popular Tea With Me podcast.

The show will take place from Wednesday, June 29, to Saturday, July 2.

Tickets range from £20.50 to £30.00 and can be purchased from https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/shane-todd-grand/

Lore

This Indie-folk-pop band from Derry are set to bring their biggest show yet to the Grand Opera House in June.

Famed for turning the legendary Teenage Kicks on its head, Lore has gone from living room dreams to Sell Out Theatre Tour success.

The show promises to be a night of great music and is running for one night only on Saturday, June 18, so those who want to watch it must act fast.

Lore will be accompanied on the night by the Bellaghy Folk Choir.

Tickets are priced at £18.50 and can be purchased via https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/lore/

Tours of the Newly restored Theatre

Alongside a wide range of popular theatre productions, you can also book a tour of the newly renovated Grand Opera House. The tours take place on June 3 and 4.