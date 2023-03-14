The popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market will be back in action this month

The artisan market will take place along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Royal Hillsborough from 10am to 3pm.

A fantastic mix of local artisan producers, traders and makers are lined up to take part in the market. The farmers market has gained massive credibility within the ‘foodie’ scene throughout Northern Ireland over the past few years. Offering a diverse range of artisan food and drink, street food, speciality coffees, art, crafts and organic skincare, market goers can expect more than 50 traders at The Dark Walk, Hillsborough Fort.

Encouraging people to attend the upcoming market, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman said: “The Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market has always been a firm favourite within the council’s food and drinks programme, so we’re delighted to announce its return for 2023.

Pictured at the launch of the Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market are, (l-r): Fergal Green, Tom and Ollie; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman and Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants.

"Visitors to the market can expect a diverse range of seasonal produce and horticulture, as well as a carefully considered selection of designer craft and sustainable living products from producers and vendors from across Northern Ireland. The consistent quality of local produce is a testament to the village and the wider council area.”

Market offerings will include, speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish Artisan Cheeses, fresh bread, cakes, street food to enjoy on the go, plants and much more.

In addition to food, drink, art and beauty offerings, the Royal Hillsborough Farmers’ Market will also have attractions to occupy the younger members of the family. There will be a children’s craft station including fantastic street theatre performances, face painting and balloon modelling. Between entertainment and being spoilt for choice with tasty sweet treats, the little ones won’t be disappointed.