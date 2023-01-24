Things to do, places to go: 14 great locations to walk on easy relaxing trails in Northern Ireland

News you can trust since 1737
There are a lot of wonderful locations in Northern Ireland to walk ourselves, walk kids or walk our dogs. Here's a brief selection.

There are a lot of wonderful locations in Northern Ireland to walk ourselves, walk kids or walk our dogs. Here's a brief selection.

By Michael Cousins
9 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:22pm

More information at Walkni

1. Lurgan Park

Northern Ireland’s largest and most beautiful town park. There are many options for routes including a 2 mile boundary walk.

Photo: Michael Cousins

2. Castle Archdale Forest Park

Castle Archdale Forest is a 520 hectare mixed broadleaved and coniferous lowland forest that lies along the shore of Lough Erne and includes a number of islands. The forest can be accessed from Castle Archdale Country Park

Photo: x

3. Clare Glen

A delightful wood running along the banks of the River Cusher in Armagh. Hazel is abundant, with oak, ash and wych elm over a stunning ground layer of wood anemone, wild garlic, bluebells and several different species of orchid.

Photo: Michael Cousins

4. Glenariff Forest Park

Glenariff, the Queen of the Glens, is one of the nine Antrim Glens in Northern Ireland. Glenariff Forest Park covers over 1,000 hectares with planted woodland, lakes, outdoor recreation spaces and conservation areas. The park is open to the public and caters for many outdoor activities including walking, horse riding and touring. It has picnic and barbeque areas as well as a tea house

Photo: x

