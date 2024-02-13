Translink has just the ticket for a family day out this half-term
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Family and Friends ticket is just one of a range of great ticket options to help you make the most of the break without the hassle of parking and traffic so you have more time to make memories and enjoy special moments.
For those who simply want to explore Belfast, the £10 Metro and Glider Family Day Ticket offers unlimited day travel for two adults and four children. Meanwhile the Bus Rambler ticket (available after 9.15am) gives unlimited day travel only £9.50 for adults or £4.75 for kids, giving you access to the Ulsterbus and Goldliner, Metro and Glider services.
With so much to explore across Northern Ireland such as the Ulster Museum with its new ‘In Science Exhibition’ launching in February. Or why not visit Titanic Belfast, W5 or take a trip to the cinema to see one of the latest movies. Enjoy a family friendly meal at one of your favourite restaurants, what better way to enjoy a day out.
Belfast Area Manager at Translink, Damian Bannon, said: “Families are always looking for things to do during the school holidays so a day out by bus or train is a great way to explore some of the fantastic attractions Northern Ireland has to offer whilst enjoying the journey too. With great value fares, hassle free travel and a range of services on bus and rail Translink is just the ticket for your family day out.”
For more information about the Family & Friends ticket visit www.translink.co.uk