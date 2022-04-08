Travel review: looking for ghosts and tulips at Ballygally Castle Hotel and Glenarm Castle and Garden

The itinerary involved numerous trips up and down the coast and inland – to Carrickfergus Castle, to Glenarm, to the Gobbins cliff path, to Carnfunnock Country Park.

However, in reality we spent most of the time chilling on the beach or in the hotel, where the beds were, if anything, too comfy – such was the motivation needed to get out of them.

A great weekend of sunshine put paid to most of the plans to stray too far from our base.

Ballygally Castle Hotel

The beach, which is right on the doorstep of the hotel, is a real gem and I’d say our two (Ben aged eight and Lucy aged 10) would have been happy to do nothing other than play in the sand and the water.

Obviously the weather was a factor in the shape our weekend break took, but for the two days we were there, the conditions were beautiful – no wind, no waves, a nice wide, gently sloping beach and loads of sunshine. Although it was a staycation it did feel like a proper escape to foreign climes.

It’s normally Lucy and Ben who get bored sooner than myself and Karen, but it was the adults who decided we needed at least a change of scenery.

The incoming tide helped shift us off the beach and we ventured up the road to Matties Meeting House in Cairncastle for some food and a decent helping of refreshments.

The coast road from Ballygally to Glenarm

On the way back we spotted what looked like a brand new playpark, which was enjoyed by Lucy and Ben, even in the dark, before grabbing an ice cream in the Spar.

Later in the evening we coaxed the kids to visit Ballygally Castle’s infamous ghost room.

We climbed the narrow staircase and were in the room for less than 30 seconds when Lucy said she heard knocking and ran back down the stairs. Thankfully the experience didn’t have a lasting effect and we all slept like lords.

On Sunday, after a hearty breakfast in the hotel, we travelled six miles up the road to Glenarm to visit the castle gardens which will officially open to the public today.

Inside the walled garden at Glenarm Castle

At the time of our visit the gardens were just about to burst into bloom and it will be great to go back and see them in all their glory.

It’ll also be a great excuse to have more gorgeous ice cream supplied by Northern Ireland’s only remaining Shorthorn dairy herd.

The fact we all had an ice cream two days in a row definitely got us feeling the holiday vibes.

As well as the ice cream from the Milk Parlour, next time we’re down the children will also be able to have a go at the Mini Land Rover experience, which I’m told is the only place in Ireland where children can ride miniature versions of the famous vehicle.

Lucy leads the way to the ghost room

Oddly enough you can’t get a great view of the castle from within the grounds so it’s recommended to do the castle tour as an add-on if you want to experience what looks like a magnificent building.

Anyone thinking of heading to Glenarm Castle and Garden should consider that the Tulip Festival runs from April 30 to May 2 and Camp Dalfest is on July 16 to 17.

After sampling another impressive playpark in Glenarm, it was back to the beach at Ballygally for another sand and sea session.

Following that the Sunday carvery in the hotel offered a great selection of meats and plenty of fish as well, though sadly I ran out of room having gone so big on the lamb and beef.

Feeling a bit braver we went back to the ghost room and read the story of Lady Isabella who was locked in the tower by her husband after she gave him a baby girl when he wanted a boy. Trying to get out to see her daughter, she jumped from the window of the tower to her death. It is said her screams for her daughter can still be heard throughout the castle.

Some also claim, as Lucy did, that they hear her knocking to get out of the room.

Ben in black

As well as the resident ghost, Ballygally has also become home to all things Games of Thrones. There’s Westeros tomahawk steak on the menu, some showpiece jewellery from the hit show and a specially commissioned Game of Thrones Hastings duck.

You’ll also be able to find one of the giant carved Game of Thrones doors made from wood salvaged from the Dark Hedges trees that came down during Storm Gertrude in 2016.