All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

VIDEO: Meet the cast of Londonderry Musical Society's forthcoming production of Oliver!

‘Consider Yourself’ invited to what’s going to be a fantastic show in the Millennium Forum in March!
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:33 GMT

The cast and crew of Londonderry Musical Society are hard at work rehearsing for their forthcoming production of Oliver! which runs at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, March 20 and run until Saturday, March 23, nightly at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee.

Tickets are selling quickly so book now. Book now online at the Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk or 028 7126 4455.

Now let’s meet the cast...

Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger and David Langan as Oliver.

1. Theatre

Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger and David Langan as Oliver. Photo: LMS

Photo Sales
Ricky Kyle as Mr Bumble and Christine Baggley as Mrs Sowerberry.

2. THEATRE

Ricky Kyle as Mr Bumble and Christine Baggley as Mrs Sowerberry. Photo: LMS

Photo Sales
Taking time out of rehearsals for Oliver!

3. THEATRE

Taking time out of rehearsals for Oliver! Photo: LMS

Photo Sales
Kieran Connor as Fagin with some of his gang members

4. THEATRE

Kieran Connor as Fagin with some of his gang members Photo: LMS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.