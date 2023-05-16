News you can trust since 1737
WATCH: Stunning video shows splendour of north coast as it gears up for Portrush Raft Race

Excitement is building for this year’s Portrush Raft Race, in aid of the RNLI, on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

By Una Culkin
Published 16th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:23 BST

Now, the organisers of the Raft Race have released a stunning promotional video which showcases the beautiful north coast and shows the fun of the annual fundraiser.

Created by Trevor Abernethy and Christopher Smith along with Causeway Coast Drones, the video is helping to create a buzz for the 40th anniversary of the event.

Full details of the events can be found at www.portrushraftrace.co.uk

Portrush Raft RacePortrush Raft Race
Portrush Raft Race
