Catch Good Vibrations at Belfast’s Grand Opera House

Belfast’s greatest punk story, Good Vibrations, the stage musical version of the popular movie charting the life of Belfast punk legend Terri Hooley, is back.

The smash-hit Lyric Theatre production is now running at the Grand Opera House until Saturday May 20, 2023, directed by Des Kennedy, written by Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson, and with musical direction by Katie Richardson and choreography by Jennifer Rooney.

Catch Jayne Wisener and Glenn Wallace in Good Vibrations, the Lyric Theatre production featuring the best NI punk anthems, which follows Terri Hooley's life-less-ordinary

It’s 1970s Belfast and Terri Hooley is the owner of Good Vibrations record shop on ‘the most bombed half-mile in Europe.’

When the conflict shuts down his city, Terri and friends take sides and take up arms through the compelling voice of resistance in the city’s underground punk scene. Galvanising the young musicians into action, he becomes the unlikely leader of a motley band of kids and punks who join him in his mission to create a new community, an Alternative Ulster, and to bring his city back to life.

The cast includes TV star Glen Wallace (Hollyoaks, The Secret) as Terri, with Jayne Wisener (Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd).

Just a stone’s throw away from the site of the old record shop, this production features iconic punk anthems including Teenage Kicks, Just Another Teenage Rebel and Alternative Ulster.

Head to the Drawn to Water: Quentin Blake at WWT, Castle Espie, Co Down with the little ones on May 19 and reimagine the wonder of wetlands and nature through the eyes of the UK's best loved illustrator. Collect an illustrated guide full of Quentin Blake's drawings and journey around this wonderful wetland

To book click here.

Drawn to Water: Quentin Blake at WWT, Castle Espie, Co Down

May 19-21, 10:00am – 17:00pm

Reimagine the wonder of wetlands and nature through the eyes of the UK's best loved illustrator.

Enjoy Earth Yoga at the Marble Arch Caves, Co Fermanagh on Saturday May 20, 9.15-10.30am. Expect a wholly unique experience as you get in touch with your inner yogi in a beginner-friendly yoga session in the depths of the caves

Collect an illustrated guide full of Quentin Blake's drawings and journey around this wonderful wetland.

You will find a whole host of art and illustration activities aimed at all ages and abilities, including making your own binoculars and much more, with new events and activities to enjoy throughout the year.

Plus take part in crafty competitions with lots of Quentin Blake goodies up for grabs including the chance to win a one-off, special edition Quentin Blake print.

Activities include arts and crafts to be made using recycled cardboard and plastic materials from home or you can hear short stories and excerpts from Quentin Blake stories narrated by learning manager John McCullough and his team.

Ramble on Rathlin on Saturday May 20. The walk will consist of minor roads, grassy paths and rolling headlands

To book click here.

Downpatrick Racecourse Fixtures, Ballydougan Road, Co Down

Evening Meeting, May 19

Downpatrick Race Course has a long and interesting history.

The first race meeting was originally held over 300 years ago in 1685 at the old grounds a few miles down the road from where it is situated today.

Racing has continued to take place throughout the years with few interruptions since the first race.

Enjoy A Giant Causeway Adventure on Sunday May 21. Start your day with an adrenaline packed rock climbing and abseiling session on coastal cliff faces near the Giant's Causeway, followed by a good old dunking into the waves after lunch for the most exciting adventure activity on offer - ‘coasteering’

The current racecourse is situated one mile away from the centre of the historic town of Downpatrick and racing has been held on the present course for more than 150 years.

Enjoy a fun day out with live racing followed by live music.

There is no set dress code, the quick guide is 'smart casual'.

Turnstiles typically open two hours before the first race.

For more information click here.

Earth Yoga - Marble Arch Caves, Co Fermanagh

Saturday May 20, 09:15 – 10:30am

Enjoy a unique experience as you get in touch with your inner yogi in a beginner-friendly 60 minutes yoga session in the depths of the Marble Arch Caves.

Relax body and mind as you connect to nature inside the cave with an inviting and inspiring class welcome to all levels.

This multi-sensory experience will take your yoga practice to a place it has never been, surrounded by the sights and sounds of mother earth deep in the heart of the show cave, 50 metres underground.

The yoga space will be lit with lanterns creating a warm and inviting feeling.

You will need to bring along a yoga mat, a blanket as the temperature in the cave is around nine degrees – so please dress for your temperature comfort level - socks, hat and a jumper or similar are best.

It is suggested that you bring a hand towel (you may experience a few drops of water from the cave ceiling) and a warm drink in a flask with you.

Please note that you will have to walk down 154 steps to enter the cave, so runners/flat shoes are preferable.

You don't need to be an experienced yogi to join this session.

To book click here.

Ramble on Rathlin

Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Saturday, May 20, 11:00am - 14:00pm

Built in 1847, the East Light offers fantastic views across the Rathlin Sound to Ireland, Scotland and the Western Isles.

This walk will consist of minor roads, grassy paths and rolling headlands.

Beginning in the picturesque Church Bay it is a circular walk reaching the lighthouse destination before descending back down to the harbour.

Hidden Clachan's, shipwreck stories, golden hares and even Robert the Bruce called this corner of the island their home, plus some of the world's first radio signals were sent from near the East Lighthouse.

Guide Kevin will entertain and enthral with stories of Elizabethan treasure, ghastly massacres and Scandinavian vikings.

*Ferry travel not included*

Tour start time is 11am, is of moderate difficulty and lasts approximately three hours.

To book click here.

Ulster Orchestra: On Your Doorstep

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, Co Londonderry

Saturday May 20, 19:30 – 21:30pm

Members of the Ulster Orchestra are to make a welcome return to Bellaghy, as part of their On Your Doorstep series of concerts seeking to bring the orchestra to audiences across Northern Ireland.

There is a growing resolve in the classical music world to shine a light on composers and performers who have been unjustifiably neglected or, worse still, deliberately written out of the genre's history.

Works by female composers are being given a new prominence and celebrated as they always should have been.

The Ulster Orchestra is delighted to return once again to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, where players from the strings and brass sections of the orchestra will perform work by female composers whose work has been rediscovered in recent years.

Dr Leah Broad, author of Quartet: How Four Women Changed the Musical World, will host the evening, and the programme will contain pieces by Doreen Carwithen, Dorothy Gates, Rebecca Clarke and Ethel Smyth.

To book click here.

A Giant Causeway Adventure

Bushmills, Co Antrim

Sunday, May 21, 9:30am -17:00pm

This exciting adventure on the rugged Causeway Coast is guaranteed to get your blood pumping.

Start your day with an adrenaline packed rock climbing and abseiling session on coastal cliff faces near the Giant's Causeway, followed by a good old dunking into the waves after lunch for the most exciting adventure activity on offer - ‘coasteering’.

Clip onto the rope and make your way up the vertical rock faces that watch over the ocean, with waves crashing nearby for added atmosphere.

Instructors will guide you up the cliff sometimes on edges just big enough to get a toe onto.

You will be accompanied by highly experienced climbing instructors, helmets, harnesses, ropes and climbing shoes to get to grips with those little edges.

Once you're at the top, organisers will rig an extra rope for you and coupled with an attached safety rope controlled by the team, you will be shown how to descend back to the ground with you in the driver's seat.

After the morning activity, enjoy a tasty hot lunch from a popular nearby restaurant before heading the afternoon session.

Climb cliff faces above the sea, swim through caves, get swirled about in wave washed coves and then jump off cliff tops into the water again.

To book click here.

What kind of weather can we expect across Northern Ireland this weekend?

Friday (May 19) will be a dry day with sunny spells, feeling warm.

There will be clouding over from the west into the afternoon making sunshine hazy and a little rain reaching the west of the province in the late evening.

Across the province there will be a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Meanwhile, according to the Met Office, the outlook for Saturday May 20 to Monday May 22 will entail some outbreaks of rain spreading from the west.

Then it will become drier and brighter into Sunday afternoon, continuing through to Monday.