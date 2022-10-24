Performed ‘in the round’ for the first time and with a host of new local talent performing, as well as old favourites, Tumble Circus founder Ken Fanning promised the show in the 28 by 19 metre big top will be an “all human, all skills and all thrills” event.

Ken said: “This year we’ve decided we’re bringing Las Vegas to Belfast. You can expect things like Elvis, glitz, glamour – all the things you’d expect to see in Vegas, but on a budget.

"Also this year we’ve decided to do the whole show in the round, that means we’ll be able to increase the capacity.”

Asked what keeps him driven as a circus performer Ken said: “I love doing it – the circus is super romantic. We tour globally, we get to hang out with amazing people, we get to make our living doing what we love doing, making people laugh, making people gasp, what’s not to like about it.

“Also, I can’t do anything else.”

Expect modern, high skilled acts, including acrobats, aerialists and jugglers in this one hour extravaganza.

Winter Circus is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council.

Full price tickets cost £14, tickets for children (12 and under) cost £10, and under twos go free.

A family of four tickets can be purchased for £40.

For discount group bookings and complimentary tickets for carers, contact bookings[email protected]