You'll 'Cry Your Heart Out' if you miss this incredible Adele tribute night at Coleraine's Riverside Theatre

She’s been compared to Mariah Carey and Jessie J, while TV’s The Voice judge Will.I.Am called her a “super rare talent”.
By Una Culkin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 14:12 GMT
Powerhouse vocalist Naomi Johnson will bring her show One Night of Adele to the Riverside on February 8. Credit Naomi JohnsonPowerhouse vocalist Naomi Johnson will bring her show One Night of Adele to the Riverside on February 8. Credit Naomi Johnson
Powerhouse vocalist Naomi Johnson will bring her show One Night of Adele to the Riverside on February 8. Credit Naomi Johnson

Now, Causeway Coast audiences have the chance to see powerhouse vocalist Naomi Johnson’s Adele tribute show ‘One Night of Adele’ at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on February 8.

‘One Night Of Adele’ transports you into the sensational atmosphere of an Adele concert experience; belting out the biggest anthems from the Grammy award winner’s studio albums including ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Send My Love’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

Riverside Theatre audiences will hear and sing along to their favourite Adele songs... and may even find themselves dancing in the aisles!

With remarkable attention to detail, this show not only provides dazzling songs both intimate and epic, but the full Adele experience – the hair, the nails, the dresses, the world famous Adele witty charm... and most importantly, that truly iconic voice!

Tickets on sale now on 028 70 123 123 or online.

