She’s been compared to Mariah Carey and Jessie J, while TV’s The Voice judge Will.I.Am called her a “super rare talent”.

Powerhouse vocalist Naomi Johnson will bring her show One Night of Adele to the Riverside on February 8. Credit Naomi Johnson

Now, Causeway Coast audiences have the chance to see powerhouse vocalist Naomi Johnson’s Adele tribute show ‘One Night of Adele’ at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre on February 8.

‘One Night Of Adele’ transports you into the sensational atmosphere of an Adele concert experience; belting out the biggest anthems from the Grammy award winner’s studio albums including ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Hello’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Send My Love’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riverside Theatre audiences will hear and sing along to their favourite Adele songs... and may even find themselves dancing in the aisles!

With remarkable attention to detail, this show not only provides dazzling songs both intimate and epic, but the full Adele experience – the hair, the nails, the dresses, the world famous Adele witty charm... and most importantly, that truly iconic voice!