Tristyn Bailey | ITV/Nine Lives Media

ITV’s TikTok: Murder Gone Viral is back.

The ‘award-winning’ series is returning for three episodes.

But which cases will feature in 2025?

A ‘must watch’ true-crime series about murder cases that went viral on social media is back after a week off. ITV’s TikTok: Muder Gone Viral is returning for its second true story this evening.

The ‘timely’ series focuses on three cases in which teenagers were both the victims and the perpetrators. The broadcaster says the programme will explore what pushed these young people to murder other young people in such a violent way and why?

The latest episode will follow a case that was described by the Independent as “unspeakable”. In which a 13-year-old girl was brutally killed by a 14-year-old boy - in an eerie similarity to Netflix’s Adolescence.

But which cases will be featured in series 2? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is TikTok: Murder Gone Viral on TV?

Having made its return to ITV two weeks ago, the show took a break last Tuesday - due to the broadcaster showing live football. It is set to return for the second of three episodes tonight (November 4).

TikTok: Murder Gone Viral will start at 9pm this evening and the first episode will run for around an hour.

The full boxset of series 2 - as well as the previous episodes from season 1 - is already available to watch on ITVX/ STV Player. It includes all three episodes.

Which cases feature in series 2?

Episode One is about the murder of young amateur footballer Charlie Cosser from Milford in Surrey, the second recounts the killing of American cheerleader Tristyn Bailey and the third explores the death of a British transgender teenager Brianna Ghey from Warrington.

In Charlie Cosser’s case, TikTok was the platform his father Martin used to pour out his grief in real time. Like many teenagers, Tristyn Bailey loved posting on the platform, and when she went missing, her case went viral. Brianna Ghey was a popular TikTok influencer, with a growing following.

The parents of these teenage victims have turned their terrible pain into positive action, campaigning in the hope they can prevent similar crimes in the future and stop others from suffering in the way that they and their children have done.

What happened to Tristyn Bailey?

The tragic murder of Tristyn Bailey dates back to Mother’s Day in 2021 - May 9 of that year. As they were preparing to mark the day, one of Tristyn’s siblings went into her room and discovered her missing from their Jacksonville, Florida, home.

After a search in the immediate area, the family called police and reported her missing. It was quickly established that Aiden Sean Fucci had got Tristyn’s number from one of his friends - Doffis Absher - and convinced her to come out and meet him.

Fucci and Tristyn were caught on a residential surveillance camera at 1.45am on May 9, 2021. The same camera then recorded someone running away holding white shoes at 1.52am.

Absher was interviewed by police that afternoon and told them that Tristyn and Fucci had been at his house - leaving around 1.10am. Fucci initially claimed he had walked with her before she went off in another direction - but later changed his story.

While in the back seat of a patrol car, Fucci took photos and videos which he shared on Snapchat. Tristyn’s body was discovered at a retention pond on the evening of May 9, 2021.

She had suffered 114 stab wounds, 49 of which were defensive. The word karma was written on her left ankle with a smiley face drawn on her right one.

Police searched Fucci’s house at around midnight on May 10 and found a sheath matching the knife found at the scene and clothing soaked with blood. Originally charged with second-degree murder, this was upped to first-degree later in the month.

Having originally pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence, Fucci changed his plea as jury selection was taking place in 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.