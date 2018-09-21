Christine Lampard announces birth of baby girl - 'we're so in love'

TV star Christine Lampard has given birth to her first child and announced the news on social media this morning

Little Patricia Charlotte Lampard is pictured in an Instagram post with Christine and husband, Frank.

The much-loved TV presenter, who hails from Newtownards, wrote: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love ❤️ @franklampard."

Well-wishers have congratulated the couple.

One wrote: "Awwww lush! Congratulations to you both. Beautiful name too!"

Another posted: "Welcome to Earth, Patricia 😘 May love, light and laughter bless all your days."