Derry Girls series two is due back on our screens in March.

Derry Girls season two: 12 things we spotted in the trailer released by Channel 4

Fans of hit Channel 4 series 'Derry Girls' were beside themselves with excitement when the trailer for season two dropped on Tuesday.

Here are 12 things we noticed while watching the one minute long video.

Da Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) is sporting the ultimate N.I. man's accessory from the 1990s - a moustache!

1. Da Gerry

Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O'Neill) has been down the town and had her hair done.

2. Ma Mary

Orla (Louisa Harland) is still mental and doesn't give a cream horn what others think.

3. Orla is still as mad as a box of frogs

Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) is seen laughing while reading William Peter Blatty's horror novel 'The Exorcist' - make of that what you will!

4. Sister Michael finds 'The Exorcist' funny

