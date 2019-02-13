Derry Girls season two: 12 things we spotted in the trailer released by Channel 4 Fans of hit Channel 4 series 'Derry Girls' were beside themselves with excitement when the trailer for season two dropped on Tuesday. Here are 12 things we noticed while watching the one minute long video. 1. Da Gerry Da Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) is sporting the ultimate N.I. man's accessory from the 1990s - a moustache! Channel 4 other Buy a Photo 2. Ma Mary Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O'Neill) has been down the town and had her hair done. Channel 4 other Buy a Photo 3. Orla is still as mad as a box of frogs Orla (Louisa Harland) is still mental and doesn't give a cream horn what others think. Channel 4 other Buy a Photo 4. Sister Michael finds 'The Exorcist' funny Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) is seen laughing while reading William Peter Blatty's horror novel 'The Exorcist' - make of that what you will! Channel 4 other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3