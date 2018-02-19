Sir David Attenborough to present new animal series Dynasty

Sir David Attenborough is to present a new five-part landmark series following the lives of different animals, which will air on BBC One later this year.

The broadcaster and naturalist will take viewers inside the lives of different animals - lions, hunting dogs, chimpanzees, tigers, and emperor penguins - in each episode, focusing on the most critical period of their lives.

Each of the animals is the ruler in their families or tribes, and determined to retain their power and protect their dynasties.

However, the odds are stacked against them as the planet is changing at an extraordinary rate, putting their habitats under increasing pressure.

The series, which has the working title Dynasty, comes from BBC Studios' Natural History Unit and is co-produced with BBC America and France Televisions.

Dynasty has been created by the team behind Sir David's popular documentary series Life Story and Planet Earth II.

Charlotte Moore, director of content at the BBC, said: "The wonderful David Attenborough will inspire audiences once again when he brings the natural world to life on BBC One with Dynasty.

"Four years in the making, capturing extraordinary family dynamics and behaviour, I hope these intimate animal dramas will connect with audiences just as Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II did."

Executive producer Mike Gunton said: "After making Planet Earth II, it's very exciting to now have the chance to show another, and I think even more intense and gripping, perspective on the lives of our planet's most impressive, yet vulnerable creatures."

Tom McDonald, head of commissioning for Natural History and Specialist Factual, said: "Dynasty is such a distinctive series, with a completely unique approach to bringing the audience into the lives of these iconic animals."

He added that it will be "a gripping portrait of our planet at a tipping point for the animals, their habitats and our world".

Sir David, 91, recently enthralled audiences with his sea-based series Blue Planet II, which was the most-watched programme on TV last year.

A chart-topping 14 million people saw episode one of the wildlife series, which included dramatic footage of walruses fighting to find a home, along with dazzling scenes of surfing dolphins and a sex-changing fish.