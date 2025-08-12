UEFA Super Cup is taking place this week but how can you watch it at home? ⚽

European football is back with a bang this week.

The UEFA Super Cup is taking place in Italy on August 13.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the match.

The winners of the Champions and Europa League trophies from last season are set to help kick-off the football season.

Tottenham Hotspur will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday (August 13) night. The match is set to be held at the Bluenergy Stadium, home of Serie A side Udinese and promises another chance at European glory.

PSG won the Champions League for the first time in their history at the end of May after beating Inter Milan. Spurs triumphed over Manchester United in the Europa League final to end a recent trophy drought.

But how can you follow the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup on TV?

UEFA Super Cup trophy | WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

TNT Sports will once again be the home of European football action in the UK this season. It includes the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night (August 13).

It will also be available to watch on discovery+, for those who have the sports subscription. Coverage is set to be on TNT Sports 1, the broadcaster has said.

What time is the UEFA Super Cup on TV?

UEFA Super Cup is set to kick-off at 8pm (9pm local time) for audiences watching in the UK. The coverage on TNT Sports 1 is set to start at 7pm and will continue throughout the night.

Unlike the Champions League and Europa finals, the match will not have extra time if the game is level after 90 minutes. It will go straight to penalties, it has been confirmed.

Is it free to watch UEFA Super Cup on TV?

TNT Sports made all three European finals in May free to watch via Discovery+. However it has not made any mention of the same arrangement being made for the UEFA Super Cup.

