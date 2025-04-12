Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doctor Who is back - and you have multiple ways to watch it 🚀

Doctor Who will return to live TV in just a few hours.

The episode has already been released on streaming.

But if you want to watch it on the tele you may wonder when it will start.

Doctor Who and the Tardis will fly back onto our TV screens in a matter of hours. Ncuti Gatwa and a new companion are set to begin a brand new season.

If you can’t wait for it to start on terrestrial television, the newest episode is already on streaming. Find out more here .

The Robot Rebellion will kick-off Doctor Who season two this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Doctor Who on TV today?

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2 | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon

It has been confirmed that the first episode of the new series of Doctor Who will be broadcast at 6.50pm on BBC One/ One HD today (April 12). Titled The Robot Rebellion, it will follow the final of Gladiators on the Beeb.

Doctor Who is scheduled to run until 7.35pm and will be followed by The Weakest Link. If you can’t watch the episode live, it is set to arrive on streaming early.

What time is Doctor Who out on streaming?

The new season will once again release episodes on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus earlier each Saturday. They will drop at 8am GMT on iPlayer and 12am PT/ 3am ET on Disney for viewers in America.

What to expect from Doctor Who tonight?

The preview for The Robot Rebellion, via Radio Times, reads: “When robots from outer space kidnap Nurse Belinda Chandra, the Doctor embarks on an epic intergalactic quest to get his new friend back home to Earth.”

Who is the Doctor’s new companion?

Doctor Who is adding a new face to the cast for the latest series, Varada Sethu is the latest companion to join the Doctor on his intergalactic adventures. You may recognise her from another Disney Plus show in Andor - as well as the crime drama Annika.