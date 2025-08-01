Jason Momoa is joined by a Star Wars legend for Chief of War 📺

Chief of War starts on Apple TV today.

Jason Momoa leads the cast of this historical drama.

But who else is in the ‘epic’ show?

An epic historical series set on the islands of Hawaii is set to begin on Apple TV.

Jason Momoa has helped to bring the grand story to the small-screen and Chief of War boasts a predominantly Polynesian cast. The first episode is out today (August 1) and will be broadcast weekly.

The cast includes Game of Thrones, Disney and Marvel stars. See who else is in the show:

What is Chief of War about?

Jason Momoa in Chief of War | Apple TV

The historical drama is set at the turn of the 18th century and tells the story of the unification of the Hawaiian islands. It features key historical figures like Kamehameha I.

Apple TV explains: “Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century.

Who is in the cast of Chief of War?

The show boasts a cast of predominantly Polynesian actors, Chief of War stars Game of Thrones favourite and Aquaman himself: Jason Momoa. He also is the co-creator of the historical drama.

Jason Momoa - Kaʻiana

Luciane Buchanan - Kaʻahumanu

Temuera Morrison - Chief Kahekili

Te Ao o Hinepehinga - Kupuohi

Cliff Curtis - Keōua

Kaina Makua - Kamehameha I

Moses Goods - Moku

Siua Ikale‘o - Nahiʻ

Brandon Finn - Prince Kūpule

James Udom - Tony

Mainei Kinimaka - Heke

Te Kohe Tuhaka - Namakeʻ

Benjamin Hoetjes - John Young

Erroll Shand - Captain John Meares

Where do you know Chief of War cast from?

Jason Momoa is best known for playing Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones before going on to be Aquaman in the DCEU movies. He was also in Apple TV’s own post-apocalyptic series See from 2019 to 2022.

Star Wars fans will recognise Temuera Morrison from his role as Jango Fett - and later Boba Fett. He first played Jango in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones before returning in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

He also voiced Moana’s father in the Disney movie of the same name in 2016. Temuera played the father of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the DCEU movies as well - so the show reunites the former co-stars.

Luciane Buchanan has had a lead role in Netflix’s The Night Agent since it premiered back in 2023. Playing the key character of Rose Larkin in both seasons so far.

Cliff Curtis had his breakout in the 1993 film The Piano, before appearing in We Were Warriors the year after. He has had roles in movies like The Meg and its sequel, Live Free or Die Hard and Doctor Sleep.

He also plays Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and its upcoming sequel Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025). Cliff was Travis in Fear the Walking Dead - a spin-off of the hit zombie show.

What language is Chief of War in?

The show uses both English and Hawaiian, the language of the Polynesian people who native to the islands. It is part of the Austronesian family of languages.

Chief of War uses subtitles to translate the dialogue for audiences when characters are speaking in Hawaiian.