Who won The Great Pottery Throw Down? Channel 4 final results explained
- The Great Pottery Throw Down held its final on March 9.
- The Channel 4 series has crowned its 8th winner.
- But which potter came out on top?
The winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down for 2025 has been crowned. It comes after months of wonderful competition and spectacular creations.
The hit Channel 4 show fired up the pottery wheels for the last time in series 8 last night (March 9). And the three finalists took one final trip to the Gladstone Pottery Museum to compete for the win.
It was not the only final to air on Sunday night, with Dancing on Ice crowning its 2025 winner over on ITV. It also saw the last TV performance from Torvill and Dean, which left viewers ‘emotional’.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But who won The Great Pottery Throw Down 2025? Here’s all you need to know:
Who was in The Great Pottery Throw Down final?
Way back in early January, 12 potters entered the competition but over the weeks the cast was slowly whittled down. Just three were left heading into the final last night:
- James Stanley Watson
- Natalie Sims Rees
- Steve Brown
Who won The Great Pottery Throw Down 2025?
For the last time in this series, the potters made one final trip to the Gladstone Pottery Museum. The finalists were tasked with making Greek amphoras, before a surprise second challenge.
It proved to be a really tough decision for the judges, but eventually they announced that James Stanley Watson from Belfast had won. Radio Times reports that following his victory he said: “I can't believe it. I won. It's an absolute dream come true to win. It seems like a fairy tale.
"And seeing my family there as well, for them to experience that moment with me, it's just really special. I have met some incredible people and some amazing potters, and we are going to be in touch for a long time. It's just lovely.”
Viewers react to The Great Pottery Throw Down result
Audiences quickly took to social media to vent their frustrations at the result. Many felt that one of the contestants had been “robbed”.
One person wrote: “Keith and Rich what were you thinking? Steve was robbed. Handles falling off - doesn’t that matter in the final? It did in previous rounds. James also didn’t stick to the brief for the mouth of hell fireplace.”
Another said: “They kicked people out in previous weeks for basic mistakes. I love James' work but Steve should have won this.”
While one echoed: “Rubbish decision. How can someone with a broken pot win? Steve has been robbed.”
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
A person wrote: “Love this programme but judges went against everything they have said throughout the series about getting the basics right. How can a pot with a broken handle win? Steve's challenge tall pot was marked down when it fell off the board. Robbed.”
See who won Dancing on Ice in 2025 as viewers get emotional at Torvill and Dean’s final TV dance. But what did you think of The Great Pottery Throw Down final, let me know by email: [email protected].