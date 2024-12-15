Get the tissues ready as Wolf Hall prepares to end on BBC

Wolf Hall returned in November after a 9 year hiatus.

BBC drama will come to an end tonight with its final ever episode.

The series is based on the Wolf Hall trilogy of books by Hillary Mantel.

Chronically the rise and fall of Tudor era politician Thomas Cromwell, the show is based on the Booker Prize winning novels by Hillary Mantel. Fans have just one more instalment of the show to enjoy.

The BBC hasn’t cancelled the series, it has simply come to the conclusion of its story. If you are planning to tune in, this is what you need to know:

Is this the last episode of Wolf Hall?

Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis star in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Glass

The BBC drama comes to an end tonight (December 15) after its 12th episode. Originally premiering in 2015, the show returned in November this year following a nine year hiatus.

The break was due in a large part to the eight year gap between the second and third novels in Mantel’s series. The first season, back in 2015, adapted the books Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.

The second series is based on the much-longer third book in the trilogy - The Mirror and the Light. Inspired by the life of Thomas Cromwell, tonight’s episode will bring the story to a definitive conclusion and is the end of the show.

What time is the episode on?

It will air on BBC 1 at 9pm - as all of the previous episodes in the second season have. The episode will last for an hour running until 10pm - and is not longer than prior installments.