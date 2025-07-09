Bangor seafront sculptures: Council seeks to defend £1.3m Colin Davidson project against 'undemocratic' criticisms
Colin Davidson, probably Northern Ireland’s most famous living artist, has been hired to create three large-scale sculptures on the waterfront at Bangor, part of a hoped-for “art-led regeneration” of the Co Down city that will use culture to drive interest and tourism in the area.
But the £1.3m project was worked out behind closed doors by the local council and the budget handed straight to the artist, without any other creatives having the chance to bid for it or area residents having any input.
Indeed, the plans were kept so quiet that the scheme was only made public knowledge by a local newspaper’s investigative reports in February and March of last year, after which a Stormont department went ahead with a formal launch.
This week the BBC carried criticism from a Bangor campaign group complaining about how the contracts were awarded, stating they had “tried to hold the council accountable” only to be “stonewalled” and questioning why the project was given directly to Mr Davidson instead of being handed out to tender.
Indeed, that question was frequently raised by the city’s large arts community last year when news of the project first broke; now, Ards and North Down Council has sought to defend the move, arguing that getting a big name is vital to the success of the scheme.
The sculptures are to comprise three large sets of intertwined hands at different locations around Bangor’s central seafront, something that had locals dub the project the “Hands on the Sands”.
Officially called ‘Hand Shadows’, the sculptures will cast shadow puppet-style silhouettes of animals on the ground under direct light, namely a dove, a crab and a swan.
They’re to represent elements of Bangor’s cultural past – the dove representing 6thth century St Columbanus, the crab its maritime and fishing history, and the swan representing iconic attraction Pickie Pool and the city’s leisure and tourism.
Inspired by the likes of the Angel Of The North in Gateshead, Falkirk’s Kelpies and Damian Hirst’s Dorset Sculpture Verity, officials hope a large-scale public work by a big-name artist will draw in visitors – part of a plan to restore Bangor to its old status as Northern Ireland’s hive of leisure.
The council calls this “art-led regeneration”, telling the News Letter they saw “an opportunity to secure the services of globally recognised artist Colin Davidson, who has a personal connection to the city as he both lives and works in Bangor”.
Said a spokeswoman: “As an internationally renowned artist, Colin Davidson’s stature will ensure an iconic piece of art that can support regeneration and placemaking.
"Public art can be commissioned via competition or by direct award. In discussion with [Stormont], the council decided to commission Colin Davidson via direct award.”
Notices of the move were published on a national portal for online tenders, added the spokeswoman, and no challenges were submitted during a standard 30-day window.
Of the £1.3m budget, more than £1m comes from Stormont’s Department for Communities, while around £280,00 is being supplied by the council. The spokesman said Ards and North Down’s share comes from underspends, so is no additional cost to taxpayers.
