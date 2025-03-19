Cheers! King and Queen get right royal welcome to Belfast's 'half bap', opening a new art gallery hosting portraits of Cathedral Quarter workers

King Charles and Queen Camilla got a right royal welcome to Belfast’s “half bap” on Wednesday (19th) as they hit town to open a new art gallery.

The royal couple stopped off for a quick tipple in the area’s whiskey museum, and were serenaded by raucous male singing group the Causeway Shantymen while they toured the city’s iconic cobbled streets around Commercial Court and Hill Street.

The lunchtime visit drew large numbers of surprised onlookers, who couldn’t quite believe their eyes when the UK’s monarch put in an appearance.

And it was certainly a special occasion for Hannah Wilson and her four-year-old daughter, as little Erin got to speak to the Queen.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla taste whiskey at the Friend At Hand during a visit Belfast's Cathedral Quarter. Photo: Samir Hussein/PA Wire

“It’s just been very nice,” Hannah told the News Letter. “I shook the king’s hand as he came along this queue we’re in, and the queen asked Erin “Is this your mummy?” – and Erin said yes. It’s quite an exciting day.”

Hannah isn’t normally a royal-watcher, she said, but just “happened to be in right place at the right time” with her daughter to queue along Hill Street in the hope of catching a glimpse of the head of the nation.

"They’ve toured the gallery, my Mum was up there to meet them,” she said, “and since they’ve done the Harp Bar and some of the buildings on the other side. It’s quite a visit.”

One man who got very close to the royal action was Jim Ingram, from the Friend At Hand whiskey shop and museum.

Jim Ingram from the Friend At Hand whiskey museum and shop served a snifter to the king.

He presented a bottle to the King, who was so taken by the selection on offer he asked for a quick snifter of the store’s wares.

“We didn’t know he was going to come in to the shop or have a look round the museum, it was was very last minute,” said Jim, “and then he had a wee nip on the way out.

“It was one of our own whiskeys, called Bruce’s Share, and he seemed to quite enjoy it – always good to hear.

"It was an honour to meet him; I still look at him as my king, and I’ve noticed that a visit of that nature brings people together. It did today. There’s people of all creeds and colours here, all religions, and I think we were all honoured to speak to the king of the country.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet crowds of well-wishers during their visit to Belfast. Photo: Niall CarsonPA Wire

Their highnesses officially opened a new art gallery, the Sea Holly Gallery, owned by famed publican Willie Jack, the man behind Cathedral Quarter venues such as the Duke Of York, the Harp Bar and the Friend At Hand.

The gallery’s premier exhibition features portraits of an eclectic array of local workers and creatives – among them novelist Lisa McMullan and Belfast night tsar Michael Stewart, both of whom were invited for the royal opening.

Said Michael: “The exhibition’s a celebration of people who work in the Cathedral Quarter, which historically would have been the “Half Bap”.

"There were novelists, tsars, window cleaners, post office staff, storytellers, all the different people you’ll find here. It’s been a project that has been going about two years, with 18 paintings in total.

Novelist Lucy McMullan and Belfast night czar Michael Stewart featuring in a portrait gallery officially opened by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"It’s to be a celebration of real people, not just glitzy celebrities. In fact, today we all had to wear the same clothes we wore when we posed, which is why I’m in a pair of jeans to meet the king.

"The visit was wonderful; it’s great for Belfast and great for the Cathedral Quarter.”

Lisa said the portrait subjects had no idea the gallery would score the country’s most prestigious guest to open the exhibition, stating: “It’s an honour enough just to be asked to pose, but I think this has been incredible – I never in a million years expected the king, of all people, to open the gallery.”

The pair weren’t quite sure how the owners pulled the royal visit off, but Michael had a theory. “Willie Jack was over getting his MBE recently, maybe he had a word in his ear,” he joked.

Added Lisa: “I think as well, the area has a legacy and he’s trying to celebrate it.”

Once a run-down and almost abandoned part of Belfast, since the turn of the century the Cathedral Quarter has been regenerated and now boasts several high end bars and restaurants as well as host of art galleries.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla listen to the Causeway Shantymen during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Samir Hussein/PA Wire

Its “half bap” nickname comes from a joking reference to a large mound built as a roundabout when the area expanded during the 1890s, which locals thought looked like the top half of a bread bap.

On their arrival in the centre of Belfast, Charles and Camilla were greeted by Lord Mayor Micky Murray, High Sheriff Fiona McAteer and Belfast North MP John Finucane.