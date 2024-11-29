Fury as BBC puts Kneecap up for prestigious Sound Of 2025 award that could blitz rappers over UK-wide broadcaster: Troubles historian slams band's "soft ride from soft-minded critics"

The BBC has been slammed for putting Kneecap up for a prestigious UK-wide award, a leading Troubles historian saying the public broadcaster should “have higher standards” than to endorse the republican rappers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen’s University emeritus professor Liam Kennedy argues the controversy-courting group have had “a very soft ride from rather soft-minded critics”, and hit out at the BBC for naming Kneecap as one of the finalists for its Sound Of 2025 award.

The annual gong is given to an act the BBC thinks will have the greatest commercial success of the upcoming year, and the broadcaster has chosen Kneecap alongside the likes of this year’s pop breakout star, arena-seller Chappell Roan, in the nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize usually results in the winners being put into extremely heavy rotation on the BBC’s radio stations, as well as frequent appearances on its TV and digital platforms.

Controversial republic rap group Kneecap. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

It could be an important stepping stone to Kneecap breaking into mainstream audiences and big payday tours in Britain.

The Irish language rappers, who dabble in pseudo-paramilitary iconography and have been accused of glorifying republican violence, are already enormously popular across the island of Ireland.

But so far high-level success has eluded them in England – something that could change if they wind up blasted across BBC national radio as a result of the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s angered eminent Irish historian Liam Kennedy, who feels everything from the band’s lyrics to the movie starring them to their very name trivialises political violence and suffering.

Kneecap's DJ Provai poses next to Gerry Adams at the premiere of a movie made about and starring the band. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

“The group Kneecap has had a very soft ride from rather soft-minded critics,” he says. “The BBC should have higher standards, and should adopt a critical distance.

"The use of the term Kneecap as their name trivialises the suffering of thousands of victims of paramilitary-style “punishment” attacks at the hands of the IRA, UDA, and UVF.

"Since 1990 more than 500 of these victims have been children, many of them from West Belfast where the band comes from. There is, therefore, something very ugly about seeking notoriety through use of the name Kneecap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated that the group’s recent movie is “at best ambivalent on political violence”, adding: “As is their use of political symbols – can you imagine a loyalist band appearing on stage wearing balaclavas and rejoicing in the name DJ UVF?

DJ Provai from Kneecap arrives at the premiere of a film about, starring and named after the band in August 2024. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“For one night only, I agree with the group’s slogan – Brits, or at least the British Broadcasting Corporation, Out.”

A spokeswoman for the BBC said the “Sound Of list has a strong track record of predicting future superstars with the focus on musical potential, chosen by a panel of industry experts and artists”, but did not address Mr Kennedy’s comments.

Kneecap refuse to speak to the News Letter - the group’s manager, a former Irish diplomat, stating: “Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your ‘paper’, ever. Free Palestine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the group angered many left-wing fans this year when, despite making frequent comments backing Palestine, they broke a boycott to play an English music festival sponsored by a company with financial ties to arms manufacturers suppling Israel’s military.

Kneecap with Gerry Adams at the premiere of the band's film in Belfast in August 2024. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye