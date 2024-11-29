Fury as BBC puts Kneecap up for prestigious Sound Of 2025 award that could blitz rappers over UK-wide broadcaster: Troubles historian slams band's "soft ride from soft-minded critics"
Queen’s University emeritus professor Liam Kennedy argues the controversy-courting group have had “a very soft ride from rather soft-minded critics”, and hit out at the BBC for naming Kneecap as one of the finalists for its Sound Of 2025 award.
The annual gong is given to an act the BBC thinks will have the greatest commercial success of the upcoming year, and the broadcaster has chosen Kneecap alongside the likes of this year’s pop breakout star, arena-seller Chappell Roan, in the nominations.
The prize usually results in the winners being put into extremely heavy rotation on the BBC’s radio stations, as well as frequent appearances on its TV and digital platforms.
It could be an important stepping stone to Kneecap breaking into mainstream audiences and big payday tours in Britain.
The Irish language rappers, who dabble in pseudo-paramilitary iconography and have been accused of glorifying republican violence, are already enormously popular across the island of Ireland.
But so far high-level success has eluded them in England – something that could change if they wind up blasted across BBC national radio as a result of the award.
That’s angered eminent Irish historian Liam Kennedy, who feels everything from the band’s lyrics to the movie starring them to their very name trivialises political violence and suffering.
“The group Kneecap has had a very soft ride from rather soft-minded critics,” he says. “The BBC should have higher standards, and should adopt a critical distance.
"The use of the term Kneecap as their name trivialises the suffering of thousands of victims of paramilitary-style “punishment” attacks at the hands of the IRA, UDA, and UVF.
"Since 1990 more than 500 of these victims have been children, many of them from West Belfast where the band comes from. There is, therefore, something very ugly about seeking notoriety through use of the name Kneecap.”
He stated that the group’s recent movie is “at best ambivalent on political violence”, adding: “As is their use of political symbols – can you imagine a loyalist band appearing on stage wearing balaclavas and rejoicing in the name DJ UVF?
“For one night only, I agree with the group’s slogan – Brits, or at least the British Broadcasting Corporation, Out.”
A spokeswoman for the BBC said the “Sound Of list has a strong track record of predicting future superstars with the focus on musical potential, chosen by a panel of industry experts and artists”, but did not address Mr Kennedy’s comments.
Kneecap refuse to speak to the News Letter - the group’s manager, a former Irish diplomat, stating: “Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your ‘paper’, ever. Free Palestine.”
However the group angered many left-wing fans this year when, despite making frequent comments backing Palestine, they broke a boycott to play an English music festival sponsored by a company with financial ties to arms manufacturers suppling Israel’s military.
Half of the acts booked for the Great Escape in May pulled out but Kneecap refused, leading to accusations of hypocrisy, while the rappers said they had to play as they’re a “working band” while dismissing their critics as middle-class.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.