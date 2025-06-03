Kneecap confirmed for Glastonbury, as UK's biggest festival promotes controversy-hit Belfast rap group to Saturday afternoon slot

Kneecap have been confirmed for a slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, despite calls for them to be axed amid a storm of controversy that’s engulfed the group.

The trio are set to play the West Holts Stage in a mid-afternoon slot on the second day of the festival, it was stated in a full release of Glastonbury’s line-up this morning (3rd) – sparking the possibility of the BBC giving national airtime to their performance.

The Belfast rap act have already been cut from high-profile appearances at festivals in the UK and Europe, and one of their number is currently facing terror charges after video emerged of him shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” on stage while wrapped in a Hezbollah flag.

Other video footage showing what appeared to be a member of the group shouting “the only good Tory is a dead Tory, kill your local MP” was roundly criticised by politicians, and led to calls for their Glastonbury set to be axed.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

For example, Commons leader and cabinet minister Lucy Powell MP said in parliament: “I’m sure that no-one in this House would want to see them playing at Glastonbury.”

But the festival this morning confirmed they’re to take the West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday, June 28.

Specialising in hip-hop, soul, R&B and reggae, West Holts is the third-largest stage in the massive festival, holding around 30,000 people – roughly a quarter of the capacity of its main Pyramid Stage.

While they’re far from headliners, Kneecap’s slot is a substantial promotion on their appearance at last year’s festival when they played the same stage first thing on Saturday morning.

Kneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

It also opens the possibility of their set making TV coverage of this year’s Glastonbury.

Last year, Kneecap didn’t feature in the BBC’s broadcast or streaming coverage of the festival – to the consternation of their fuming fans in Northern Ireland, many of whom alleged a conspiracy to silence the republican rappers.

In fact, the band were simply on in too early a slot; the BBC normally doesn’t show any of the groups that play in the morning or early afternoon, meaning they never stood a chance of making it to the nation’s screens.

But a 4pm slot could be a different story, potentially opening them up to an appearance on the public service broadcaster’s channels.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena, Belfast, in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The BBC has been contacted over its plans for Kneecap’s performance.

Last week the group were axed from a planned slot at Glasgow’s prestigious TRNSMT Festival, which followed them losing appearances at two high-profile festivals in Germany as well as an event at Cornwall’s Eden Project. A headline slot at London’s Wide Awake Festival went ahead.

In May, Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police with a terror offence over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in November last year. The band are now selling T-shirts referencing the case calling for him to be “free”.

