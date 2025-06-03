Kneecap confirmed for Glastonbury, as UK's biggest festival promotes controversy-hit Belfast rap group to Saturday afternoon slot
The trio are set to play the West Holts Stage in a mid-afternoon slot on the second day of the festival, it was stated in a full release of Glastonbury’s line-up this morning (3rd) – sparking the possibility of the BBC giving national airtime to their performance.
The Belfast rap act have already been cut from high-profile appearances at festivals in the UK and Europe, and one of their number is currently facing terror charges after video emerged of him shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” on stage while wrapped in a Hezbollah flag.
Other video footage showing what appeared to be a member of the group shouting “the only good Tory is a dead Tory, kill your local MP” was roundly criticised by politicians, and led to calls for their Glastonbury set to be axed.
For example, Commons leader and cabinet minister Lucy Powell MP said in parliament: “I’m sure that no-one in this House would want to see them playing at Glastonbury.”
But the festival this morning confirmed they’re to take the West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday, June 28.
Specialising in hip-hop, soul, R&B and reggae, West Holts is the third-largest stage in the massive festival, holding around 30,000 people – roughly a quarter of the capacity of its main Pyramid Stage.
While they’re far from headliners, Kneecap’s slot is a substantial promotion on their appearance at last year’s festival when they played the same stage first thing on Saturday morning.
It also opens the possibility of their set making TV coverage of this year’s Glastonbury.
Last year, Kneecap didn’t feature in the BBC’s broadcast or streaming coverage of the festival – to the consternation of their fuming fans in Northern Ireland, many of whom alleged a conspiracy to silence the republican rappers.
In fact, the band were simply on in too early a slot; the BBC normally doesn’t show any of the groups that play in the morning or early afternoon, meaning they never stood a chance of making it to the nation’s screens.
But a 4pm slot could be a different story, potentially opening them up to an appearance on the public service broadcaster’s channels.
The BBC has been contacted over its plans for Kneecap’s performance.
Last week the group were axed from a planned slot at Glasgow’s prestigious TRNSMT Festival, which followed them losing appearances at two high-profile festivals in Germany as well as an event at Cornwall’s Eden Project. A headline slot at London’s Wide Awake Festival went ahead.
In May, Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police with a terror offence over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in November last year. The band are now selling T-shirts referencing the case calling for him to be “free”.
The group, also made up of Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, have apologised to the families of two murdered British politicians over the “kill your local MP” clip, but insisted the video has been “exploited and weaponised”. They also said they have “never supported” banned organisation Hezbollah.
