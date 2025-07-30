Riverside Theatre in Coleraine to close within days - but actor has idea to try and open theatre elsewhere on north coast

The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine will close for good on Friday, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But actor Steven Millar, who has campaigned against the move, says a chance exists to try and open another theatre somewhere in the north coast area.

Mr Millar has been the de facto spokesman for those opposed to the shutting down of the theatre on Ulster University’s Coleraine campus ever since news of its pending closure broke in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the News Letter that a youth production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was staged there on Saturday staff are now “powering the place down” until final closure this Friday – and the university this afternoon confirmed this.

Protestors outside Riverside Theatre earlier in the summer, voicing opposition to its closure

However, Mr Millar said a government scheme called the Coleraine Future Town Fund intends to spend £20m across the area, and suggestions are currently being sought from the public as to what that money goes towards.

Mr Millar is hoping that if enough people respond by saying a theatre is needed, then it could mean some of that funding will be set aside for one.

One possibility, he believes, is converting part of Coleraine Town Hall for the purpose.

"Ulster University has failed this community,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Millar being interviewed about the pending closure, which he believes is now taking place on Friday

"But this isn’t the end of the story. Right now, £20m is being invested into Coleraine over the next 10 years through the UK Government’s Future Town Fund.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ask for what Coleraine truly needs: a new, fully accessible, multi-purpose arts space that [hosts] youth theatre and schools, music, dance and drama groups, dementia choirs, toddler sessions, older people’s projects, community rehearsals, exhibitions, weddings, and public events.

"Please fill out the survey ASAP and write clearly that Coleraine needs a new arts space. This is how we keep the momentum alive. Every response counts.”

The university as cited the theatre’s £495,000 running costs as part of its decision to close it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Millar, a 35-year-old Coleraine resident, is highly critical of the university’s handling of the affair, and is not convinced by its figures, saying it is “trying to scare the public with big numbers”.

He added that “the growing fear is they want to slowly take the campus apart and maybe long-term not have a Coleraine campus altogether”.

He has submitted an application, due to be considered in September, to have the building listed to stop it being torn down.

Mr Millar said the building was opened in the mid-1970s by the Queen, and has featured performances from Emma Thompson and James Nesbitt, among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a shame such a legacy goes out with such a little bang,” he said.

Mr Millar – who works in the care industry and who will star in his play The Arcadia, based on his experiences, at Belfast’s Lyric theatre in October – has performed at the Riverside since he was about 13 or 14, including in annual pantomimes and most recently in a production of The Railway Children in April.

"I care about this theatre so much,” he said. “It’s meant a great deal to me. It’s been very hard for me to swallow all this.”

Ulster University told the News Letter: “Riverside Theatre operations will cease from August 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As has been reported, a range of options was considered before a decision was made.

“The university remains completely committed to the Coleraine campus and any suggestion to the contrary is entirely unfounded and uninformed.

"As previously stated, we remain focused on the university’s core purpose: to deliver high-quality teaching and impactful research across our multiple campuses, and in the face of unprecedented financial challenges, with the funding model in Northern Ireland acknowledged as unsustainable, it is more important than ever that we focus our resources on core academic activities.”