Apprentice Boys: 'Wear crimson with pride' message ahead of Londonderry parade, as Maiden City Festival success praised

As 10,000 Apprentice Boys prepare for their annual huge parade through Londonderry, a simple message has gone out: “Wear the crimson with pride.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those were the words from William Walker, governor of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, as the organisation readied itself for the annual Relief of Londonderry commemorations.

The crimson adopted by the Apprentice Boys is held to mark the “bitter and bloody struggle” of their 17th century forebears during the Siege of Londonderry, as they toughed out gruelling months of pressure and hardship as enemy Jacobite forces surrounded the city walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city’s gates were shut in December 1688 as the war for the British throne ignited, and it wasn’t until August of the following year that the forces of the deposed James II were driven away from Londonderry by the arrival of William of Orange’s troops.

Apprentice Boys on Palace Street during the 2021 Relief of Londonderry parade. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Commemorations for the 336th anniversary of the Relief of Londonderry begin at midnight, with a cannon firing from the city’s walls.

Said William Walker: “This is one of the two most important days in the calendar of our association. We commemorate the Shutting of the Gates in December, and now in August we commemorate the Relief of the City that secured civil and religious liberty for all.

"Members from far and wide will join us in Londonderry on this special day. We expect all those coming to the city to take part in the commemorations to respect our city, remember the sacrifice of the besieged within the historic walls, bear themselves with dignity and decorum at all times and, most importantly, wear the crimson with pride.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, around 125 bands are coming to accompany over 200 clubs on the parade, along with family members and visitors turning up for the colour and pageantry of the day’s events.

Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys over 100 bands take part in the parade every year, bringing colour and pageantry to the city. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

The big day also marks the climax of the week-long Maiden City Festival, which provides music, dance, theatre and storytelling to bring the events of the siege and the culture of Londonderry to life.

David Hoey, general secretary of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said this year’s festival was a big hit – though slightly marred by the arrival of Storm Floris at the start of the week.

“Some of the outdoor events did take a hit on Monday,” he told the News Letter, “but overall it was a great success. The outdoor events such as ‘Siege Tales’ and the ‘Skirl of the Pipes’ went down especially well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s commemorations start at 9.30am with parades around the city’s walls before a service of Thanksgiving begins in St Columb’s Cathedral.

The 2021 Relief of Londonderry parade en route along the city's historic walls. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Noon sees a re-enactment telling the story of the siege in Carlisle Circus, while from noon to 5pm Society Street car park hosts demonstrations from crack gunners firing the kinds of muskets and cannon that defended the city.

The main parade begins at 12.30pm at Craigavon Bridge, led by the general committee of the Apprentice Boys and followed by parent clubs with each of their branch clubs from across the UK. It passes through the city centre and the Fountain estate, before returning across the bridge to finish at Bond Street.